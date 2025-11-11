In honour of the nation's military veterans and active-duty military personnel, many businesses across the United States are showing their appreciation this Veterans Day, 11 November 2025, with a variety of freebies, discounts, and special deals.

Here's a roundup of the best offers veterans and military personnel can take advantage of this year. Just don't forget to bring your ID cards or proof of service to get it.

Veterans Day

Every 11th of November of the year, Veterans Day is observed across the US to honour all members of the US armed forces who have served, not only those who have died in service, but also active-duty military personnel.

It originated as Armistice Day, marking the end of the First World War on 11 November 1918, but was later renamed Veterans Day in 1954, recognising veterans of wars and peacetime service

Each year, the day is marked with ceremonies, parades, and various events across the country to show gratitude to veterans for their service, dedication, and sacrifice—an appreciation reflected even in businesses offering special deals and freebies.

Lists of Businesses With Veterans Day Deals

Here are all the businesses that honour and show their appreciation towards the US armed forces on Veterans Day 2025 that you can enjoy.

Restaurants

54th Street Grill offers up to €8 ($10) off any of its entrées as a small way of saying thank you to Veterans and active-duty military. The offer only applies to dine-ins.

offers up to €8 ($10) off any of its entrées as a small way of saying thank you to Veterans and active-duty military. The offer only applies to dine-ins. Applebee's offers military members and veterans who dine a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive Veterans Day menu, such as 6 ounces of top sirloin, classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, double crunch shrimp, fiesta lime chicken, oriental chicken salad, or three-cheese chicken penne.

offers military members and veterans who dine a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive Veterans Day menu, such as 6 ounces of top sirloin, classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, double crunch shrimp, fiesta lime chicken, oriental chicken salad, or three-cheese chicken penne. In Another Broken Egg Cafe , you can enjoy a complimentary Patriot French Toast topped with strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream — paired with Barista House Blend Coffee.

, you can enjoy a complimentary Patriot French Toast topped with strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream — paired with Barista House Blend Coffee. Aspen Creek is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a €12 ($15) meal voucher

is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a €12 ($15) meal voucher Bibibop will be offering free bowls.

will be offering free bowls. In B iggby Coffee , you can get any 16-ounce beverage for just €1.50 ($1.99).

, you can get any 16-ounce beverage for just €1.50 ($1.99). Veterans will enjoy a free Bill Gray's World's Greatest Cheeseburger, regular fries, and regular soda

World's Greatest Cheeseburger, regular fries, and regular soda BigBoy is honoring our heroes with €4 ($5) of eggs and meat, hotcakes and meat, or French toast and meat of your choice that all include coffee.

is honoring our heroes with €4 ($5) of eggs and meat, hotcakes and meat, or French toast and meat of your choice that all include coffee. Bob Evans is proudly continues its tradition, offering a free, farm-fresh meal to all veterans and active-duty military personnel with its 2025 Veterans Day menu, which features 10 hearty favorites, served all day long, available in dine-ins only.

is proudly continues its tradition, offering a free, farm-fresh meal to all veterans and active-duty military personnel with its 2025 Veterans Day menu, which features 10 hearty favorites, served all day long, available in dine-ins only. Free entrees in Bombshells Restaurant & Bar and a 20% discount on all menu items, although alcoholic beverages are excluded from all discount programs.

and a 20% discount on all menu items, although alcoholic beverages are excluded from all discount programs. Bubbakoo's is offering a free Taco Trio for in-restaurant orders at all locations nationwide.

is offering a free Taco Trio for in-restaurant orders at all locations nationwide. In Bubba's 33, you can choose from free lunch or a voucher for a future visit.

you can choose from free lunch or a voucher for a future visit. In Bubba Gump, they offer 20% off meals for veterans and active-duty military.

Free lunch entrée at Buca di Beppo from their lunch specials menu.

10 free Boneless Wings in Buffalo Wild Wings

California Pizza Kitchen has a free entrée from the special Veterans Day menu.

has a free entrée from the special Veterans Day menu. CentraArchy Restaurants gives 50% off any entrée at participating locations

gives 50% off any entrée at participating locations Chicken Salad Chick honours veterans with a free meal with one side and a drink.

honours veterans with a free meal with one side and a drink. Chili's has a free meal for veterans and active-duty military.

has a free meal for veterans and active-duty military. Chipotle gives a free second entrée from 4–8 p.m.

gives a free second entrée from 4–8 p.m. In Cicis Pizza , they have a free adult buffet.

, they have a free adult buffet. Claim Jumper has a free entrée from the Veterans Day menu.

has a free entrée from the Veterans Day menu. Free regular-sized drink for veterans in The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and active-duty military, and spouses.

and active-duty military, and spouses. Connors Steak & Seafood offers 50% off lunch or dinner entrée

offers 50% off lunch or dinner entrée For breakfast, you might want to check out Cracker Barrel for their free Sunrise Pancake Special.

Denny's has a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.

has a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has a free pulled pork sandwich.

has a free pulled pork sandwich. Avail Farmer Boys' Big Cheese sandwich for only €3 ($4) for all who have served.

Big Cheese sandwich for only €3 ($4) for all who have served. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill has a free meal for veterans.

has a free meal for veterans. 50% off in Fogo de Chao for their Full Churrasco or Indulgent Churrasco meals.

for their Full Churrasco or Indulgent Churrasco meals. Freddy's has a free Freddy's Combo meal card.

has a free Freddy's Combo meal card. Green Mill has a free menu item of choice.

has a free menu item of choice. A free meal up to €12 ($15) value in The Greene Turtle .

. Golden Corral has a free thank-you meal.

has a free thank-you meal. Gold Star Chili has a free meal up to €10 ($12) off.

has a free meal up to €10 ($12) off. Hacienda Mexican Restaurants has a free Large Wet Burrito.

has a free Large Wet Burrito. Hof Hut has a free meal plus a €8 ($10) Thank You Bonus Card.

has a free meal plus a €8 ($10) Thank You Bonus Card. Hooters has a free meal from the special menu.

has a free meal from the special menu. Houlihan's has 50% off select entrees.

has 50% off select entrees. IN-N-OUT Burger has a free burger, fries, and a beverage, plus a Veterans Day decal.

has a free burger, fries, and a beverage, plus a Veterans Day decal. IHOP has a free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo.

has a free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo. Jaggers has a free meal.

has a free meal. J. Christopher has a free meal.

has a free meal. J efferson's Restaurant has a free entrée of choice.

has a free entrée of choice. Joella's Hot Chicken has a free meal including two Jumbo Tenders, a side, dipping sauce, and a drink.

has a free meal including two Jumbo Tenders, a side, dipping sauce, and a drink. Joe's Crab Shack has a 20% off meal.

has a 20% off meal. King's Family Restaurant has a free meal from its special Veterans Day menu.

has a free meal from its special Veterans Day menu. Lamar's Donuts and Coffee has a free donut and a small coffee.

has a free donut and a small coffee. A free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at Little Caesars

Logan's Roadhouse has a free Veterans Day meal.

has a free Veterans Day meal. Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que has a free meal plus a €8 ($10) Thank You Bonus Card.

has a free meal plus a €8 ($10) Thank You Bonus Card. Max & Erma's has a free cheeseburger with fries and a fountain drink.

has a free cheeseburger with fries and a fountain drink. The Main Event double cheeseburger is free with fries plus 30 minutes of gameplay.

double cheeseburger is free with fries plus 30 minutes of gameplay. McCormick & Schmick's has a half-priced entrée.

has a half-priced entrée. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt has a free first 6 ounces.

has a free first 6 ounces. Metro Diner has 50% off meals.

has 50% off meals. Mission BBQ has a free sandwich at noon.

has a free sandwich at noon. Ninety Nine Restaurant + Pub has a free lunch entrée plus €4 ($5) reward card.

has a free lunch entrée plus €4 ($5) reward card. O'Charley's has a free entrée plus €4 ($5) reward card.

has a free entrée plus €4 ($5) reward card. Ojos Locos Sports Cantina has 20% off all food items.

has 20% off all food items. Olive Garden has a free entrée from the special menu.

has a free entrée from the special menu. Outback Steakhouse has a free 3-course Aussie meal.

has a free 3-course Aussie meal. Pilot has a free breakfast sandwich and coffee or lunch item plus a drink via app.

has a free breakfast sandwich and coffee or lunch item plus a drink via app. 50% off at Quaker Steak & Lube on any entrée.

any entrée. Playa Bowls gives you free bowls.

gives you free bowls. Free Veterans Shrimp & Chips entrée at Red Lobster .

. Free Red's Big Tavern burger at Red Robin .

. Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery gives just a straight-up free meal for veterans and active-duty personnel.

gives just a straight-up free meal for veterans and active-duty personnel. In Rocks & Brews, there's a free pulled pork sandwich or strawberry fields salad

there's a free pulled pork sandwich or strawberry fields salad Scooter's Coffee gives you a medium drink.

gives you a medium drink. Shane's Rib Shack gives a slow-smoked BBQ pork or chopped BBQ chicken plate for free.

gives a slow-smoked BBQ pork or chopped BBQ chicken plate for free. From Shoney's fresh food bar, there's a free breakfast.

fresh food bar, there's a free breakfast. Free pork big deal in Sonny's BBQ.

Starbucks has a free tall brewed coffee

has a free tall brewed coffee Free small cup or cone in TCBY.

Retail

Bass Pro Shops / Cabela's offers a free Veterans Day discount card for military and veterans.

offers a free Veterans Day discount card for military and veterans. Home Depot provides special offers for veterans and active-duty military.

provides special offers for veterans and active-duty military. Lowe's has special offers for veterans and active-duty military.

has special offers for veterans and active-duty military. Macy's gives 15% off in-store for veterans and active-duty military.

gives 15% off in-store for veterans and active-duty military. Nike offers 20% off for veterans and active-duty military online and in stores.

offers 20% off for veterans and active-duty military online and in stores. REI provides special discounts and offers for veterans.

provides special discounts and offers for veterans. Under Armour offers 20% off for veterans and active-duty military.

offers 20% off for veterans and active-duty military. Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta give 25% off in-store and online for veterans and active-duty military.

Attractions & Entertainment

Smithsonian Museums offer free admission for veterans.

offer free admission for veterans. The National Aquarium in Baltimore provides free admission for veterans.

in Baltimore provides free admission for veterans. The US Space & Rocket Cente r in Huntsville offers free admission for veterans.

r in Huntsville offers free admission for veterans. SeaWorld gives free single-day admission to veterans.

gives free single-day admission to veterans. Busch Gardens offers free single-day admission for veterans.

offers free single-day admission for veterans. Six Flags provides free admission for veterans and active-duty military.

provides free admission for veterans and active-duty military. Main Event Entertainment offers a free double cheeseburger with fries and 30 minutes of gameplay for veterans and active-duty military.

offers a free double cheeseburger with fries and 30 minutes of gameplay for veterans and active-duty military. Bowlero Entertainment Centers provide free games or discounts for veterans.

provide free games or discounts for veterans. Topgolf offers free gameplay or discounted packages for veterans and active-duty military.

This Veterans Day, we honour the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the US armed forces.

Beyond these generous deals, it's a reminder of their dedication and sacrifice—so don't forget your ID or proof of service to enjoy the offers and celebrate our nation's heroes.