Erika Kirk joined President Donald Trump at the swearing-in of the US Ambassador to India ceremony on Monday. During the event, the POTUS asked for Erika to come over so he could kiss her on the cheek, and the brief interactions got tongues wagging.

Netizens React To President Donald Trump Kissing Erika Kirk

PatriotsTake shares a clip of Donald Trump calling Erika to get near him for a kiss on X, formerly Twitter. In the video, she approaches him, they hold hands, she bends close to him, and he kisses her on the cheek. She smiles at him, and they shake hands.​

The brief interaction caught the social media users' attention. Many speculated how Erika might have held her breath because there are rumours that the POTUS smells.

​

Trump called for Erika Kirk and kissed her on the cheek in the Oval Office today pic.twitter.com/xHFFMINT12 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 10, 2025

'That is a nightmare breath check,' one commented.

Another shared a montage of photos of Trump kissing different women on the cheek. One of the snaps was the POTUS kissing Erika.

'Add Erika Kirk to the Long list of women [who] turn away in disgust to avoid Trump's rotten halitosis kisses. ( Including Melania ),' the X user wrote.

Another added, 'This looks like the world's most uncomfortable perfume ad: "Eau de Indictment, by Trump."' The netizen included a woozy face and a nauseated face emojis on their post, suggesting a feeling of sickness or disgust.

Add Erika Kirk to the Long list of women that turn away in disgust to avoid Trump's rotten halitosis kisses. ( Including Melania ) pic.twitter.com/x0jX23pQ1P — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) November 10, 2025

​

What Did Celebrities Say About Trump's Smell?

Several personalities claimed that the US president stinks to high heaven. Former United States Representative Adam Kinzinger shared his thoughts on X in December 2023, saying he was 'surprised how people close to Trump haven't talked about the odour.' He added that it was 'truly something to behold' while suggesting that they should 'Wear a mask if you can.'

Kinzinger doubled down on his take about Trump's scent on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He described it as a mix of 'armpits, ketchup, makeup, and a little butt.'

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who worked with Trump on The Apprentice, shared the same sentiment about his alleged smell. She recounted spending a day with Liza Minnelli to host a challenge. According to Griffin, they 'tried to ignore him, but he does smell really bad.'

Trump's alleged body odour also made it to various discussion forums. One asked on Quora if Trump 'smells repulsively,' and another user, who claimed to have met Trump twice, confirmed it.

'He smells like a dirty diaper and has horrible halitosis plus dumb as a box of rocks ( my apologies to the rocks),' the Quora user replied.

​

I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor.



It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) December 16, 2023

Erika Kirk's Attendance At Swearing-In Ceremony Questioned

While some social media users were focused on Donald Trump's smell, others were more concerned about Erika Kirk's attendance at the event. They didn't understand why she had to be there when she's not a public official, and neither did her late husband, Charlie Kirk.​

'Why is Erika Kirk in the Oval Office?' several social media users took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask the same question.

It remains unclear why Erika was there. However, Trump controls the guest list and can actually invite anyone he wants to the ceremony.