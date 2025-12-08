Brooklyn Beckham has utilised his social media platform to promote his culinary venture ahead of the festive season, notably omitting any reference to his high-profile family in his holiday preparations.

The 26-year-old's focus on gift ideas for friends, rather than a reunion with the Beckham clan, has reignited speculation regarding a persistent rift between the photographer-turned-chef and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Brookly Beckham Shares Christmas Gift Ideas

Writing on Instagram, Beckham offered followers a curated list of holiday suggestions, including high-end kitchenware such as a cocktail maker and Japanese knives. However, the centrepiece of the promotion was his own product line.

'Christmas is coming up, and I just wanted to share some ideas that I had. I have put five years into making Cloud 23, and I hope that you guys like it and enjoy it as much as I did making it. It's been a blast,' he said.

Even though Brooklyn did not mention any of his family members in his Christmas gift-giving plans, reports claimed that Victoria Beckham liked her son's livestream.

Despite the fashion designer's sweet move, fans are still convinced that a reunion will not take place this year.

The Dress that Started it All

The narrative of estrangement dates back to the preparations for Beckham's 2022 wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz. Observers noted a shift in allegiance as Brooklyn began spending the majority of his time in the US, integrating deeply into the Peltz family structure.

Before the nuptials, speculation swirled that Peltz would likely wear a Victoria Beckham creation since the Spice Girls member is her mother-in-law. But, to everyone's surprise, Peltz opted to wear a custom Valentino couture gown.

Speaking to Variety in 2022, Peltz clarified that she really wanted to wear a VB creation to her wedding. However, things changed at the last minute.

'I was going to do it, and I really wanted to, and then a few months later, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so I had to choose another dress,' she said. Despite this explanation, the incident established a public perception of friction between the two women that has persisted for three years.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Renewal of Vows

This dynamic was reinforced last summer during the couple's vow renewal ceremony. The ceremony took place in Westchester County at the estate of Nelson Peltz and was reportedly attended primarily by Peltz's side of the family.

The actress did not wear a Victoria Beckham creation to her renewal of vows ceremony. Instead, she decided to pay homage to her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, by wearing her wedding dress from 1985.

Sources close to the event indicated that Brooklyn's remarks during the celebration underscored his integration into his wife's family unit.

'He spoke from the heart. At the center of his heart is Nicola who he loves very dearly, but also the Peltz family who have really stuck by his side. He wanted to recognise them all, and was determined to do them all justice,' the source said.

Despite everything that happened in the past three years, one can only hope that a Christmas reunion will finally happen for the Beckhams this month.