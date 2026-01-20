A gushing birthday tribute Victoria Beckham posted for Nicola Peltz just two years ago has sparked fresh scrutiny following Brooklyn Beckham's explosive declaration that he has no intention of reconciling with his famous family. The contrast between the affectionate message and the current state of relations has left social media users questioning what went wrong.

In January 2024, the former Spice Girl shared a video of herself dancing with her daughter-in-law on a beach, accompanied by an effusive caption. 'Happy birthday @nicolaannepeltz... We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!! The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx,' Victoria wrote. The post, which showed the pair dancing together at sunset to Lindsey Buckingham's 'Trouble', has now taken on a drastically different meaning. Social media users were quick to point out the stark contrast between the public display of affection and Brooklyn's recent allegations against his parents.

Birthday Message Now Deleted

The tribute was not the only birthday message Nicola received from the Beckham family that year. When Victoria turned 50 in April 2024, Nicola responded with her own post declaring, 'Happy birthday to my beautiful mil Victoria Beckham. I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever.' Victoria enthusiastically replied, 'Love you so much!!!!! xxxxxxx kisses xxxxxxx.'

The post has since been deleted from Nicola's Instagram account, along with all other photographs and mentions of the Beckham family. The deliberate removal of these images has been interpreted by many as a pointed statement about where the couple's loyalties now lie.

Brooklyn's Explosive Statement

The resurfaced birthday tribute comes just days after Brooklyn, 26, broke his silence on the family rift in a lengthy Instagram statement. 'I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself,' he wrote.

He made his position abundantly clear, stating, 'I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.' Brooklyn claimed his parents have 'controlled narratives in the press about our family' throughout his entire life and accused them of placing 'countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.'

Among the allegations Brooklyn made were claims that David and Victoria had been 'trying endlessly to ruin' his relationship with Nicola since before their April 2022 wedding. He also addressed the infamous wedding dress controversy, revealing that Victoria pulled out of designing Nicola's gown at the 'eleventh hour.'

Wedding Dance Controversy Revisited

Perhaps most uncomfortable in light of Victoria's 2024 birthday tribute calling Nicola 'the best dance partner' is Brooklyn's allegation about his wedding reception. He claimed Victoria 'hijacked' his first dance with Nicola in front of 500 guests. 'Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,' Brooklyn wrote.

'She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,' he added. Nicola 'left the room crying' following the incident and 'eventually came back and was able to collect herself to celebrate the rest of her wedding.'

Happy birthday @nicolaannepeltz… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!😂 The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/9cRK56bZlA — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) January 9, 2024

Social Media Reaction

One X user responded to the resurfaced birthday post by writing, 'This has aged like sour milk.' Another commented, 'It is not adding up,' whilst a third questioned, 'I wanna know who the Brooklyn supporters think is acting here....Victoria or Nicola?'

The couple have made their distance from the Beckham family increasingly clear over recent months. Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent from David's 50th birthday celebrations in May 2025 and skipped his knighthood ceremony later that year. They also spent Christmas 2025 with the Peltz family rather than the Beckhams.

Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows in August 2025 at the Peltz family estate in upstate New York, with no members of the Beckham family in attendance. The escalating rift suggests the divide may deepen further as both sides remain entrenched in their positions, with David and Victoria yet to respond to their son's allegations publicly.