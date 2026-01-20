Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are once again going back and forth at each other. Initially, fans noticed that Justin recently liked a 2016 throwback photo showing him kissing Selena Gomez, a move that took the rumours of their alleged break-up blasting off.

It seems, however, that Hailey has responded by liking an old 2016 post featuring herself and one of her former boyfriends, RJ King. Both were seen in several social events in New York City around 2016, including his birthday party and events for The Blond nightclub, indicating they were part of the same social circle.

However, neither party confirmed if they were ever romantically linked, especially since Hailey was already dating Justin on-and-off at the time.

justin bieber liked a comment on his post with selena, then hailey immediately going to like her own 2016 ex boyfriend throwback post😭😭 they both love embarrassing each other. pic.twitter.com/2q0Ks7mDHI — . (@selovelenaa) January 20, 2026

What Justin Bieber Liked and Why Fans Noticed

The drama began when Justin liked a fan-posted throwback image from 2016 showing him and Gomez kissing during their on-again, off-again relationship. The photo dates back to the height of 'Jelena'.

Justin originally posted the photo on Instagram in March 2016, captioning it 'Feels', and it quickly became one of his most-liked posts on the platform.

Because both Justin and Gomez have been married to their respective spouses, with the latter sharing a child with Hailey, they stood out immediately. Fans began sharing screenshots, with many questioning why he would interact with such a post nearly a decade later.

Some interpreted it as nostalgia for the 2016 throwback trend, while others saw it as a careless tap that carried a deeper meaning about Hailey's life behind the screen.

The Rumoured Split Between Justin and Hailey

Fans can't help but suggest that the two are likely in a temporary split and that liking photos with their exes is their way of 'piss off' each other. This is after a Deuxmoi rumour shared that an 'A-list male popstar has quietly split from his billionaire wife', referring to Hailey's Rhode make-up line.

However, commenters on discussions say otherwise. 'I don't think she'll ever let go of that man,' said one user, which was followed by a comment that says Hailey would not 'want to give people the satisfaction that they were right about them.'

It also did not help the pair's case that Hailey reposted a TikTok creator named Julie Theis, who posted a viral video analysing what she described as 'codependent' and 'abusive' dynamics in certain celebrity relationships, using Justin and Hailey Bieber as her main example. In her video, Theis said some long‑term couples 'work' because one partner tolerates mistreatment and sacrifice from the other.

She suggested that Hailey stay with Justin because she tolerates alleged abuse.

Some fans claimed that Hailey briefly reposted the video to her Instagram Story, which would have given the impression that she was acknowledging or agreeing with its content. However, Hailey denied reposting the video.

In an Instagram Story, she wrote that she had not shared any video about her relationship with Justin, implying the repost claims were misinformation. The Rhode founder immediately sued the TikToker over 'false and defamatory' claims. Gomez already deleted her Instagram photos with Justin long ago, but Justin's account still shows theirs.