Power couple Victoria and David Beckham appeared unbothered despite the alleged blocking spree of their son, Brooklyn, and daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, on social media.

The parents of four are busy living their lives and fulfilling their duties, while talk about their falling out with their eldest child intensifies.

Victoria's Holiday High

The 51-year-old fashion designer proved that she is the Posh Spice as she attends holiday gatherings with class.

Posting on her Instagram, the former Spice Girls member shared a couple of upbeat posts taken at her Victoria Beckham offices.

In one of the videos, the singer-turned-fashion icon was seen raising a shot glass filled with tequila and having fun with her colleagues.

The other clip showed Victoria having a meal and sharing a joke about how she learned from her recent documentary on Netflix that having a room full of light will help her look her best.

Victoria added the caption, 'It's a tough job being me, but someone's gotta do it! Some unseen footage from the recent @victoriabeckhambeauty Creative Director series. Happy holidays everyone! xx.'

David's Sombre Public Appearance

The Beckham patriarch also came out in public amid his son's social media blocking.

The former professional football star was seen among the attendees of the funeral services for The Stone Roses bassist Gary 'Mani' Mounfield on Monday, 22 December.

The event marked his first public appearance since his third son, Cruz, spoke out against the speculations that the Beckhams' mum and dad allegedly unfollowed their eldest child on Instagram.

'NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I,' the youngest among the three Beckham boys wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Why the Blocking Incident Started?

Early this week, reports claimed that Victoria and David unfollowed Brooklyn on social media, which was immediately debunked by their other son, Cruz, who also said that it was his brother who blocked the whole family first.

Brooklyn's wife Nicola followed his actions and blocked everyone, including the other son Romeo and the only Beckham daughter, Harper Seven.

The feud allegedly started during Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in April 2022, when the bride then broke down in tears after the wedding performer, Latin superstar Marc Anthony, called Victoria 'the most beautiful woman' during that time instead of the bride.

A source allegedly told the US Sun that the parents were devastated by what was happening at that time. The couple were 'understandably heartbroken by what's gone on here, according to the publication.

The couple was also hoping for 'things to be fixed' right before the holidays.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and his wife will celebrate Christmas in the Peltz's lavish mansion.

Because of the alleged feud, people could expect to see the Beckhams celebrate their holidays without their first-born child. A source claiming to be close to the couple told Hello Magazine that the elder Beckhams were devastated about the turn of events.

'It's just very sad and impossible to understand,' the source also said.