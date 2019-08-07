Victoria's Secret, the famous lingerie brand, has finally decided to lose its conventional robe and recruit its first-ever openly transgender model. Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio will feature in the brand's Pink campaign, which is set to launch in mid-August.

Before this, the Brazilian model had featured in Vogue and became famous as the first transgender model to feature in any of Vogue edition in March 2017.

Valentina Sampaio shared her happiness by sharing behind-the-shoot photos of Victoria's Secret on Instagram. She received praise from fellow Victoria's Secret models and several celebrities. See here.

Actress Laverne Cox commented, "Wow, finally!"

Her agent Erio Zanon told Entertainment Tonight "Of course she is very happy for it and she hopes that it shall continue to break barriers and to make a step to more inclusivity and representation for everybody."

CBS News reported that Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik shared that the company will not conduct any more annual fashion shows. The statement came after the company said it was re-thinking about the show and it will no longer air on television.

Victoria's Secret, which has taken flak for its preoccupation with the perfect body shape, in March hired Barbara Palvin, 25, a Hungarian model who is popular for being nearly plus size. The brand is considering diversity for the first time after facing severe criticism worldwide.