Anthony Joshua is mourning the death of long-time trainer and close friend Latif Ayodele, who was killed in a road traffic collision in Nigeria that also claimed the life of another member of the boxer's team. The crash occurred as Joshua travelled along a major highway in Ogun State on 29 December.

The British-Nigerian heavyweight was injured in the incident but is understood to be in a stable condition in hospital. News of Ayodele's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the boxing and fitness communities, reflecting his close association with one of the sport's most recognisable figures.

Nigerian authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision, while Joshua's representatives have asked for privacy as he recovers and grieves alongside the families of those who died.

The Crash That Claimed Two Lives

The collision took place on 29 December on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, one of Nigeria's busiest routes. Officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps said the vehicle in which Joshua was travelling struck a stationary truck after attempting to overtake, with preliminary findings citing excessive speed and unsafe manoeuvring.

Two passengers, Latif Ayodele and strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami, were pronounced dead at the scene. Joshua and another occupant sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Footage shared online showed the boxer being assisted from the damaged vehicle shortly after the crash.

Who Was Latif Ayodele?

Latif Ayodele, widely known as 'Latz', played a central role in Joshua's training setup and was considered one of his closest confidants. He worked as a personal trainer and fitness mentor, helping to manage Joshua's conditioning, recovery and mental preparation throughout his career, according to The Grio.

Before entering professional training, Ayodele had a background in football in England and later became known for promoting holistic approaches to health and wellbeing, according to The Sun. Through his 'Healthy Mindset' platform, he shared advice on fitness, motivation and personal discipline, attracting a following beyond elite sport.

Friends and colleagues described him as deeply committed to charitable causes. In the days following his death, fundraising efforts were launched to support projects he had championed, including initiatives focused on education and community welfare in west Africa.

A Close Bond Within Joshua's Team

Ayodele's relationship with Joshua extended well beyond the gym. Those close to the boxer said he was a trusted adviser and constant presence during training camps and international travel. Earlier on the day of the crash, the pair had shared footage online of themselves spending time together.

Sina Ghami, a respected strength and conditioning coach who had worked with athletes across multiple sports, was also killed. Tributes from trainers, fighters and promoters highlighted the loss of two influential figures within the fitness world.

Promoter Eddie Hearn described both men as integral to Joshua's journey and offered condolences to their families, according to Sky Sports.

FRSC blames 'excessive speed', 'wrongful overtaking' for motor crash involving Anthony Joshua



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) wishes to confirm a fatal road traffic crash that occurred today Monday, 29 December 2025, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, around the Sinoma area… pic.twitter.com/W5n23IryjB — TheCable (@thecableng) December 29, 2025

National and International Reactions

Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, contacted Joshua to express sympathy and wish him a full recovery. Sporting bodies in Nigeria also paid tribute, while renewed calls were made for improved road safety enforcement.

As Anthony Joshua continues his recovery, the focus remains on remembering the lives lost. For many within boxing, Latif Ayodele's influence will endure through the athletes he supported and the values he championed.