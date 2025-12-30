The disappearance of a bride-to-be in the Philippines days before her wedding has drawn widespread public attention, intensified by online claims that a so-called 'Asian Nostradamus' had predicted her location and motives. Authorities and verified media reports, however, continue to stress that there is no evidence supporting psychic predictions connected to the case.

Sherra de Juan, a 30-year-old woman from Quezon City, was reported missing on 10 December after leaving her home to buy shoes for her upcoming wedding. She was scheduled to marry four days later. After nearly three weeks of searching, police confirmed she had been found alive in Pangasinan province, in the Ilocos region of northern Luzon.

While the announcement brought relief to her family, it also reignited online narratives claiming the outcome had been foreseen by a psychic figure popularly referred to as the 'Asian Nostradamus,' with some posts specifically naming Jay Costura. Law enforcement officials and journalists have reiterated that these assertions are unverified and largely based on retrospective interpretation.

Disappearance and Search Efforts

De Juan was last seen at around 1.30pm on 10 December near a petrol station at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Atherton Street. She was wearing black trousers and a jacket and had told relatives she would return shortly. When she failed to come home or make contact, her family reported her missing.

The Philippine National Police launched a wide-ranging search, deploying a special investigation team and reviewing CCTV footage and mobile phone records, according to DZRH News. Authorities also examined de Juan's electronic devices as part of routine digital forensics. Police said the findings suggested emotional distress but did not conclusively establish a motive for her disappearance.

Police identified de Juan's fiancé as a person of interest during the inquiry, a standard procedural step that authorities emphasised does not imply guilt or criminal suspicion. According to PhilStar, police said the designation was used to help establish a clear timeline and gather contextual information from individuals closest to her.

Bride Found Alive In Pangasinan

On 29 December, police confirmed that de Juan had been located alive in Pangasinan. Officers and family members travelled to the province to accompany her back to Metro Manila later that day. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the exact town where she was found or where she stayed during her absence.

Officials said further interviews would be conducted to clarify the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and determine whether she left voluntarily. No criminal charges have been filed, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Quezon City Police District on Tuesday said there is still no indication that a crime was committed in the disappearance of a bride-to-be who was recently found in Pangasinan.



QCPD spokesperson Police Major Jennifer Gannaban said initial assessment showed no signs of… pic.twitter.com/GZ1tKh2pZG — GMA Integrated News (@gmanews) December 30, 2025

The bride-to-be who went missing before wedding has been found, says police. https://t.co/jDYI5SpNJf — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) December 30, 2025

WATCH: A video shared by the Quezon City Police Department shows Sherra de Juan, the bride-to-be who had been missing since Dec. 10.



She was located in Pangasinan today, Dec. 29, the QCPD says. | 🎥: QCPD via @jasonsigalesINQ



READ MORE: https://t.co/lnbNmXrbu9 pic.twitter.com/azET5ZqMdC — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) December 29, 2025

Online Claims and 'Asian Nostradamus' Rumours

Following confirmation that de Juan was found in Pangasinan, social media users circulated posts claiming that Jay Costura, often referred to online as an 'Asian Nostradamus', had predicted both her location and the reason for her disappearance. Fact-checkers and journalists reviewing these claims found that the cited statements were either vague, posted after key developments, or broadly worded in a way that allowed retroactive interpretation.

The label appears to draw loosely on the historical figure Nostradamus, whose writings are often retroactively interpreted after major events. In the Philippines, a late psychic sometimes referred to by that nickname died more than a decade ago and made no documented statements related to the case.

Focus Remains On Verified Information

Police have urged the public to rely on official statements and reputable reporting. They said understanding why de Juan left and ensuring her wellbeing remain the priority.

While her safe recovery has eased immediate concerns, authorities stressed that the case highlights how quickly misinformation can spread during emotionally charged events. For now, investigators say verified facts remain the only reliable guide to what happened.