Rivalries usually thrive on bravado, not prayer. Yet when news broke that Anthony Joshua, the former two-time world heavyweight champion, had been injured in a fatal road accident in Nigeria's capital of Lagos in the early hours of 29 December 2025, one of the first public voices to cut through the noise was his recent opponent, Jake Paul.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer set competition aside and issued a statement offering prayers and condolences, reminding fans that life outweighs belts and bravado.

His response, brief and unexpectedly humane, reframed the moment from sporting rivalry to shared loss, as confirmation emerged that the crash had claimed two lives and left the former world heavyweight champion hospitalised.

Jake Paul Prays for Rival Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul, the US boxer and media personality who fought Joshua earlier this month, reacted shortly after news of the crash emerged. Despite their competitive history, Paul focused on the human cost of the incident rather than boxing.

'Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today's unfortunate accident,' Paul said via his official X post.

The message spread rapidly across social media and drew widespread reaction. Many users praised the statement's tone, with comments expressing sympathy for Joshua and the affected families.

RIP Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif / Latz” Ayodele. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends and AJ. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2025

One user described the message as 'incredibly classy,' while another wrote that 'humanity and true compassion have stepped in.' Others echoed similar sentiments, posting condolences and prayers in response to Paul's words.

Anthony Joshua Injured in Car Accident

The Anthony Joshua car crash happened on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, a major route linking Lagos to other parts of south-west Nigeria. Local police confirmed that Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in Sagamu for checks and treatment.

FRSC blaming the Accident occurrence involving Anthony Joshua on excessive speed is wrong

Just as we can't Also conclude it's bad road

But the result been bad road is 80% potential .



Why because, if we say let's do a census on what causes accidents in Nigeria roads



We will… pic.twitter.com/XdkZvmG2pa — Jehu Chijioke (@JehuDominion) December 29, 2025

Footage shared online shortly after the collision showed Joshua looking shaken and in discomfort at the scene. Authorities later confirmed that he is in a stable condition and remains under observation.

A statement released on his behalf said Joshua had been treated for his injuries and would stay in the hospital as a precaution.

Two Team Members Died

The crash resulted in the deaths of Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, both close friends and key members of Joshua's team. Ghami worked as a strength and conditioning coach and physio, while Ayodele was a long-time trainer who had been alongside Joshua for much of his career.

I pray God gives Anthony Joshua the strength to bear the unbearable loss of his close friends and team members, Latif "Latz" Ayodele and Sina Ghami. 💔



All through yesterday, I kept thinking about how devastating it must be to suddenly lose your closest friends, the ones who are… pic.twitter.com/DK7u7fKDdL — Ezeudo🫅 1 (@Mene4prosper) December 30, 2025

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Nigerian officials. A spokesperson for Joshua confirmed their importance to the boxer, saying they were 'close friends and integral members of Anthony's team.'

Just hours before the crash, Joshua had shared a video of himself playing table tennis with Ayodele, underscoring how suddenly the tragedy unfolded.

Nigeria Officials Blame Overspeeding

Nigerian authorities said five adult males were involved in the accident. Early findings pointed to excessive speed as a key factor. Babatunde Akinbiyi, Police Commander and spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, stated that investigations indicated the Lexus suffered a tyre burst due to excessive speeding (overspeeding), leading to a loss of control.

The Federal Road Safety Corps added that the vehicle collided with a stationary truck during an overtaking manoeuvre. Spokesman Olusegun Ogungbemide said the SUV 'lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck by the side of the road.'

Investigations remain ongoing as officials continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.