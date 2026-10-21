A 64-year-old Virginia man is facing a felony abduction charge after allegedly tying his wife to a chair in their basement while he watched football upstairs.

Terry Ward was arrested following a reported domestic disturbance at his Richmond home on Sunday, 11 October, according to a Virginia Statewide Incidents LLC Facebook post. He also faces a misdemeanour charge of assault on a family member.

The case attracted further attention after Complex shared details of the allegations on X, prompting users to debate the reported circumstances, with some joking about the alleged motive and others criticising Ward's reported actions.

Wife 'Restrained With Tape' in Basement

According to a Virginia Statewide Incidents LLC Facebook post, Richmond Police officers were called to a residence in the 2200 block of Maplewood Avenue at approximately 23:30 on 11 October.

Officers arrived and took a report from an adult woman, identified in the report as Ward's wife. She allegedly told police that her husband had tied her to a chair in the basement using tape.

A criminal complaint obtained by Virginia Statewide Incidents reportedly recorded an admission from Ward acknowledging that he had restrained his wife and placed her in the basement.

The complaint stated: 'Ward Terry stated that he did indeed tie his wife to a chair and place her down in the basement.'

The responding officer also documented marks and tape markings around both of the woman's arms. She reportedly told police that she believed she had been restrained for approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

Sources familiar with the incident told Virginia Statewide Incidents that Ward allegedly watched football upstairs while his wife remained tied to the chair.

Court documents cited by the outlet show that Ward was charged with felony abduction and misdemeanour assault on a family member. His arraignment and bond hearing were reportedly continued, with his next court appearance scheduled for 10 November at Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

The allegations have not been established as proven in court.

Virginia man arrested for allegedly tying his wife to a chair and leaving her in the basement while he watched football.



Terry Ward, 64, is expected to appear in court on Nov. 10, facing felony abduction and misdemeanor assault charges.



📷 Richmond County law-enforcement pic.twitter.com/rflKZMZb0J — Complex (@Complex) October 20, 2026

Social Media Reacts to Complex Post

Complex shared the incident on X, writing that Ward had allegedly tied his wife to a chair and left her in the basement while watching football. The post also noted that he was expected to appear in court on 10 November to face the charges.

The replies to the post included a mixture of jokes, criticism and questions about the alleged conduct.

One user, Ms AvA, wrote: 'Damn that man only wanted peace for 3 hours.'

Another commenter, Tee Time, joked about the familiar frustrations of watching sports with a partner, writing: 'I'm sure all sports fans can relate to this lmao. Nothing worse than a mf that doesn't shut the fuck up especially when your team is losing.'

Sam Amnot made a sarcastic reference to the alleged circumstances, commenting: 'When you tell your wife you're going to watch the game uninterrupted and you actually mean it.'

Other users took a more critical view. Suzanne Tjosaas responded bluntly: 'What a jackass!'

Meanwhile, Jay from Thessalonica appeared to downplay the reported duration, writing: 'It was only 45 minutes.'

Some commenters also questioned the legality of the alleged conduct. Caligula asked: 'Wait, this is illegal?' while another user, identified as Groyper, simply wrote: 'Free him.'

The comments illustrate how the incident became a subject of online humour and disagreement. However, they represent individual reactions to the allegations rather than a wider consensus about the case.

Charges Proceed Through Virginia Courts

Ward faces a felony abduction charge and a misdemeanour assault charge involving a family member. The outcome of the case will depend on the evidence considered through the legal process.

According to the Virginia Statewide Incidents LLC report, Ward's next court appearance was scheduled for 10 November. The report did not provide further details about the events leading up to the alleged restraint or identify which football game he was reportedly watching.

The case has drawn attention because of the unusual circumstances described in the complaint and the reported contrast between the alleged restraint and Ward's reported decision to watch football upstairs.

While Complex's post prompted jokes and criticism, the social media discussion does not determine the legal outcome. Ward remains accused of the offences, and the allegations must be resolved through the court process.