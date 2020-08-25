It has been documented that the pandemic has triggered an increase in mental health issues among the population. Depression has been observed in younger people but has been recently seen in adults as well. With no definite timeline for an effective treatment or vaccine against the 2019 novel coronavirus as well as economic uncertainty, this has become a source of stress for many. Now, after viewing internet search information collected in the past several months, acute anxiety and panic attacks have risen as well.

The data in question spans the period between mid-March and mid-May. Researchers from the Qualcomm Institute's Center for Data Driven Health at the University of California San Diego claim it was the highest record to date for Google's search engine. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Monday. It was indicated that the spikes corresponded to major news announcements related to the virus.

Notable dates include March 16 and 29 when social distancing guidelines were implemented. Next was on April 3 when the wearing of face masks was recommended by health experts. Another surge recorded on April 11 followed when it was announced that the United States has surpassed Italy's coronavirus death toll.

"For some, fear has a greater adverse effect on their health than Covid does," said adjunct associate professor at San Diego State University and lead author of the study John Ayers. "The results can help leaders listen and think holistically about the cost of some of those measures." Phrases that were flagged include "panic attack," "anxiety attack," "anxiety attack symptoms," "signs of anxiety attack," and "am I having a panic attack?"

University of Washington affiliate assistant professor and study collaborator Benjamin Althouse said: "In practical terms, over the first 58 days of the Covid-19 pandemic there were an estimated 3.4 million total searches related to severe acute anxiety in the United States." Healthcare systems can use the data to come up with methods of intervention to prevent a widespread mental health issue later on.

Specialists warn those who are already prone to acute anxiety and panic attacks to steer clear of possible triggers. This would include news reports and social media, the latter of which can likely spread misinformation regarding the latest developments. Moreover, activities that promote relaxation are likewise recommended.