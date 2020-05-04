In the past few weeks since clinical trials for treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 started, it appears that the general outlook is positive. There have been multiple published findings wherein the drugs being used have shown remarkable improvements in patients with severe or critical symptoms. Despite speculations indicating that immunisation from SARS-CoV-2 could still be years away, researchers are hinting at otherwise. Experts are estimating, that among the candidates currently in testing, one could be ready next month.

According to a report from The Washington Times, the findings sourced from those who are in charge of the studies show that estimates of a coronavirus vaccine in 2020 are "pretty good." As countries struggle against the social and economic repercussions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial that the situation is addressed as soon as possible. Government and public health officials are already drafting plans for easing people back into their normal routine once everything is under control.

With a huge number of people involved in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, scientists are expected to learn all of the essential nuances of the treatments. However, it might take some time to determine the overall safety of the medications. So far, the results from animal experiments suggest that it should be practically safe for use on humans as well.

This reportedly comes from Oxford University professor John Bell, who stated in an interview: "I certainly wouldn't put the possibility at 80%. That's a pretty big number." He added, "but we are gradually reeling it in bit by bit, and as every day goes by, the likelihood of success goes up." Safety measures such as social distancing, wearing of face masks, and general hygiene practices can only prevent or slow down transmission.

On the other hand, a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 is the goal of every healthcare system. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies are also presently conducting clinical trials for medication. In fact, several published results from these trials are purportedly promising. Nevertheless, once the testing phase concludes, the drugs will then undergo a rigorous approval process before it can be mass-produced for distribution across the globe.