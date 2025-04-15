Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. has spoken out forcefully against controversial Russian-American streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, following the vlogger's arrest for his disruptive antics around Metro Manila. Marcos' remarks, delivered through his official YouTube vlog, reflect growing public frustration towards nuisance streamers who create content by provoking or harassing unsuspecting individuals—often for the sake of going viral.

Zdorovetskiy, best known for his pranks and Kick live streams, is facing mounting criticism after several clips circulated online of him mocking and intimidating ordinary Filipinos. In one such incident, he jokingly threatened to rob an elderly woman at Bonifacio Global City. In another, he harassed mall security and even attempted to ride away on a stranger's motorcycle. His behaviour, filmed and uploaded for entertainment, has now prompted both legal action and strong condemnation from the highest levels of government.

'He Is Crazy'

In the vlog, President Marcos reviewed clips of Zdorovetskiy's behaviour, expressing disbelief and frustration at the streamer's conduct.

'[Vitaly] is crazy. He isn't Filipino; can I curse at him?' the President joked in a teaser before turning serious.

'The foreigners who think they can humiliate Filipinos are done. This is an example that we are serious about our own country,' he continued, praising the swift action of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for apprehending the YouTuber.

Marcos criticised the tendency of certain foreign influencers to exploit the country's hospitality and push the boundaries of decency for online clout.

Standing Up to 'Foreigner Bullies'

President Marcos added that Filipinos are often taken advantage of due to their reputation for patience and kindness, but said this should no longer be a reason to tolerate abuse.

'We must fight the bullies. The government is with you to put these people in place. I hope this will serve as a lesson to those who try to enter the Philippines to humiliate and make fun of our countrymen,' he stated in no uncertain terms.

The Department of Tourism echoed this stance, with Secretary Christina Frasco noting: 'We campaign for the world to love the Philippines. But that love and respect must be reciprocated.'

'No Deportation for Vitaly'

Despite growing calls for deportation, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced during a media briefing in Quezon City on 7 April that Vitaly would be held accountable under Philippine law.

'We will not deport him. He will be held accountable under Philippine law. The days are over when foreigners thought they could disrespect Filipinos,' Remulla declared.

He emphasised that Zdorovetskiy would not receive special treatment, stating that the vlogger would be detained in a regular facility and subjected to the same processes as other detainees.

'His inquest and charges will go through the proper legal process... He will eat the same food as any regular inmate,' Remulla added. 'We will ensure that all his cases are addressed properly and that justice is served for our fellow Filipinos.'

'Content Creation Is Not a Licence to Humiliate'

In a stern reminder to content creators, Remulla underscored the need for responsibility when filming in public.

'A vlog and social media come with responsibilities and the freedom to post. This also serves as a warning to everyone — if you intend to profit from your nonsense and offensive acts, be ready to face the consequences,' he said.

He added that both local and foreign vloggers must understand that freedom of expression does not equate to a right to offend, insult, or harass others.

A Clear Warning to Streamers and Influencers

The controversy surrounding Vitaly Zdorovetskiy comes at a time when online platforms like Kick and YouTube are under increasing scrutiny for allowing—and at times rewarding—provocative and offensive behaviour.

President Marcos' strong response serves as a clear warning: the Philippines will not tolerate disrespect from those seeking online fame at the expense of others. By taking a public stand, the administration aims to uphold dignity in both digital spaces and public life.

As the country continues to promote tourism and global engagement, the message is simple: visitors are welcome, but mutual respect is non-negotiable.