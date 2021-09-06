Social media has become an integral part of our modern culture, both in the United States and around the globe. Nearly 3.96 billion people use these platforms today, but not everyone enjoys posting on them. However, entrepreneurs Vivian Sanchez and Julia Brickman think it's a huge mistake to neglect social media if you are a business owner.

Vivian Sanchez is the Founder and CEO of The Lighting Studio, a lighting and designing company that focuses on architectural projects. While it might seem to many that a company in such a niche wouldn't benefit much from social media, Vivian Sanchez has seen a huge uptick in business since she started using these platforms. "Instagram allows me to showcase my work in a new way," said Sanchez. "Today, businesses and clients find me through social media and want to work with me. I also come up in search engines when people look for lighting designers. None of that would have been possible without social media." However, Vivian Sanchez understands that it can be difficult to use these platforms without being passionate about them. "Make a social media posting calendar and stick to it. Follow some of your favorite people online and emulate what they're doing. Keep up the trends. You'll start to enjoy yourself in no time," she says.

Julia Brickman, CEO and Founder of Skipper, has also found great success using social media. Skipper is a company that helps parents educate their children, especially when they're failed by the traditional school system. For Julia Brickman, it's vital that clients are able to find her online. "I post a lot on the homeschooling community and use hashtags," explained Brickman. "It helps bring parents to my philosophy and shows them what I can do in a space that they're already participating in."

If you run a company, no matter big or small, both Vivian Sanchez and Julia Brickman strongly advise that you use social media to find new clients and businesses. Otherwise, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle.