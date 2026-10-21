Walmart has folded its two biggest membership plans into a single price, giving shoppers across the United States a combined Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus deal for $120 (£90) a year.

The retailer unveiled the bundle on Tuesday, 20 October, timing it for the holiday shopping run and squaring up to Amazon Prime and Costco. At roughly $10 (£7.50) a month, it undercuts Amazon Prime, which costs $139 (£104) a year.

Bought separately, the two plans would set a shopper back $218 (£163). Walmart+ on its own runs $98 (£73) a year, while Sam's Club Plus climbed to $120 (£90) after a rise in May. Folded together, Walmart says, the bundle costs almost $100 less than paying for the two apart.

The deal is confined to the United States. Walmart sold its British supermarket arm, Asda, in 2021, and neither Walmart+ nor Sam's Club trades in the UK, so the offer is out of reach for British shoppers.

John Furner, who became Walmart's president and chief executive in February, pitched the move as a reset of what a subscription should offer. 'For $120 a year, we're raising expectations for what a membership can deliver,' he said. The timing, he added, was no accident. 'It does help at a time when we do see some customers showing some signs of pressure,' Furner said.

What the Walmart Membership Bundle Actually Includes

The plan brings free delivery from both Walmart and Sam's Club, member-only pricing inside Sam's Club warehouses, fuel savings of 10 cents a gallon at about 17,000 stations, and 2% back in Sam's Cash on eligible purchases, capped at $750 (£560) a year. Members also choose one streaming service, either Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential, and can swap between them every 90 days.

There is no monthly tier and no free trial. The membership is sold yearly, nothing shorter.

Current customers have their own ways in. Annual Walmart+ members can add Sam's Club Plus for $22 (£16) more a year. Basic Sam's Club members can step up to Plus for an extra $60 (£45) and get Walmart+ at no added cost, while those already on Sam's Club Plus can turn on Walmart+ for free. Walmart and Sam's Club field staff in the US receive both as a workplace benefit.

The conditions matter. Only the primary Sam's Club Plus member can switch on the bundled Walmart+ account, and shared household benefits run through one payment card that works online rather than in stores.

The Spending That Makes the Walmart Membership Worth It

Picture a US household already paying for both plans. It was handing over $218 (£163) a year, so moving to the $120 (£90) bundle banks the full $98 (£73) straight away, before a single order is placed.

Everyone else has to do a little arithmetic. A committed Walmart+ user who seldom visits a Sam's Club is handing over $22 (£16) more for warehouse access. Recovered through Sam's Cash alone, at 2%, that $22 would take about $1,100 (£820) of yearly purchases to claw back. Member prices and free bulk delivery help, but only for those who use the warehouse.

Basic Sam's Club members get the kinder equation. Their $60 (£45) upgrade folds in Walmart+, a plan worth $98 (£73) by itself, so it already favours anyone who would use Walmart delivery. Leaning on Sam's Cash alone, recouping that $60 would mean roughly $3,000 (£2,240) spent in-club across the year.

Location settles the rest. Walmart runs nearly 600 Sam's Club warehouses across the US and Puerto Rico, and the member pricing, fuel savings, and in-club rewards reach only those who live within range of one. Costco, for its part, asks $65 (£49) for its basic Gold Star tier and $130 (£97) for Executive membership. Amazon Prime, the rival Walmart is chasing, bundles Prime Video and fast shipping for $139 (£104) but has no warehouse of its own.

Walmart has published no separate renewal price. The $120 (£90) rate is what members pay to join, and it recurs each year on the original sign-up date.