The small US towns Hiko in Nevada has experienced a surge in the number of visitors. Thousands of people in search of aliens and extra-terrestrial beings are heading to USA's highly classified Area 51. For decades, the desolate Air Force facility has encouraged conspiratorial opinions about the existence of alien life behind the secretive walls of the field. However, there is no certain answer to the mystery of Area 51 and what's going on there. The chain-link fence and intimidating warning signs against trespassers has only added to the mystery.

Meanwhile, a CIA historian Dr. Brent Geary revealed the reality of Area 51. During his visit to Park University, he broke down some secrets about the restricted area of US Air Force Base.

According to FOX 4 KC, the historian revealed that what was happening inside Area 51 in the 1950s and 60s was "secret" and "very cool."

The airfield is a part of several conspiracy theories as well as a central component of UFO stories. It is said that the secret area is hiding an alien life. However, many reports and theories remain unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Geary confirms that "it wasn't aliens, it was just us."

Behind the secret walls of Area 51, they were reportedly constructing "very fast planes that flew very high." Geary said that these planes spiked up theories about UFO sightings.

The report reveals that these planes were called U-2 and the A-12 OXCART. Engineers, scientists, pilots and other related staff spent years building and testing these heavy machines to fight the Soviet Union.

It is said that the U-2 flew at the elevation of 70,000 feet above the ground, double of what today's commercial flights reach up to. As for the other plane, A-12 could fly three times higher than planes today at 90,000 feet in the air.

"Air traffic controllers, they're seeing something at 70,000 feet in the sky," Geary said. "No-one has told air traffic controllers there was something 70,000 feet in the sky. So now they're reporting what they're seeing," he added.

As per Geary, this led to an increase in the number of UFO sighting reports by pilots and ATC staff and it forced Air Force to investigate. A project called "Blue-Book" was carried out that revealed the flying saucers or flying objects were actually U-2 in reality. However, to maintain secrecy the Air Force reportedly "released cover stories" and said that the sightings were natural phenomena like "ice crystals" and "temperature aversions."

The CIA historian justifies that the reasons for the cover stories were good. It was important to keep things under the wraps and hidden from the Soviets. Nevertheless, it resulted in a hurricane of conspiracy theories about Area 51 and the existence of alien life.

It is the forbidden aspect of the premises that makes people so curious about it. Many researchers have dedicated a major part of their careers or life for researching Area 51