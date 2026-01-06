Actor Mickey Rourke, 73, has publicly disassociated himself with a $100,000 GoFundMe campaign launched to cover his eviction in a legal dispute over unpaid rent, noting that he 'does not want charity,' called it 'embarrassing,' and would prefer to take care of his business on his own.

The donation drive quickly went viral and has amassed nearly 97% of its goal in 48 hours with over 2,600 people donating to Rourke's 'trouble.'

Legal and financial woes start to emerge

A month ago, Rourke was given a 30-day notice to pay almost $60,000 in past due rent and receive an eviction notice. In court papers submitted by his landlord, Eric Goldie, the actor owed $59,100 of his back rent.

Rourke was paying a monthly rent of $5,200, and then later raised to $7,000 per month on a three-bedroom, 1,600-square-foot property.

Goldie also asked for compensation damages and attorney fees, and payment for the lost rental agreement that had been signed in March 2025.

Was it a hoax? The growth of GoFundMe campaign

Liya-Joelle Jones, who identified herself as an assistant within the management team of Rourke, started a GoFundMe campaign in response to the notice to evict the actor.

The campaign was to raise $100,000 to take the immediate housing expenses and ensure that Rourke does not lose his home. Jones stated that the campaign was developed 'with the full consent of Rourke,' which was believed by fans and followers.

Rourke, however, publicly denied taking any part or any knowledge in the crowdfunding.

"There's only one person I can think of that would do such a thing," the actor said on his IG account. "I hope it's not the person I'm thinking about. It's humiliating," he added.

Though a few of the fans and supporters might have donated due to concern or compassion, the actor declined to have people give him the money, saying that he would talk to his lawyer over the issue.

He also urged followers to revoke their deposits as he pointed out that asking people out of nowhere to give money is not his way and that he is proud of being in control of his own life.

'I wouldn't know what a GoFundMe foundation is in a million years'

In a video on his Instagram account, Rourke showed frustration and confusion about the campaign and said that he would never request and underlined his pride.

"That's not me, okay?" he told fans. "I'd rather, if I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f****** charity. I'd rather stick a gun up my ass and pull the trigger," he added.

He clarified that he had no idea about the creation of the fundraiser, and he did not like the way this was done to ask strangers or fans to donate. Rourke further said that he would not want his financial problems to be known to the world.

The actor admitted that he borrowed money from a friend after suffering a financial setback, but added that he would "never ask strangers or fans or anybody for a nickel. That's not my style."

The actor also took self-reflection, admitting that he had his share of mismanagement of his career and the emotional burden he was subjected to. Rourke stated that he has done a very poor job in the management of his affairs and that he has gone through more than 20 years of therapy to heal the past damages.

He stressed that he is not the one he was years before, and he is hoping that he will overcome the situation of embarrassment one day.

Rourke has shown that he is planning to resume work and is looking forward to further. He is still dedicated to his profession and wants to solve his present problems on his own.

The posture of the actor provides a sense of pride and self-reliance as it seems that the individual wants to manage his or her personal life without the help of the campaigns organised by the community.