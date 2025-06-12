Rapper Silentó, best known for the viral 2015 hit Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his cousin, Frederick Rooks III.

The now 27-year-old artist, born Ricky Hawk, rose to fame after his debut single sparked a global dance phenomenon. But his career came to a halt after a fatal shooting incident in 2021.

Silentó Shot Cousin Multiple Times

According to police, officers responded to reports of gunfire near Decatur, Georgia, where they found Rooks, 34, lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered 10 shell casings near the body and reviewed security footage showing a white BMW SUV fleeing the area after the gunshots, Independent UK reported.

A family member later told police that Hawk had picked up Rooks in a similar white SUV shortly before the shooting. The information led to the rapper's arrest by DeKalb County police.

Guilty Plea and Mental Health Claims

Silentó was charged with voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, firearm possession, and concealing the death of another. He pleaded guilty 10 days after his arrest, citing mental illness as a contributing factor.

Ballistics tests confirmed that the shell casings found at the scene matched the weapon in Hawk's possession during his arrest.

Despite his mental health claims, the court sentenced Silentó to 30 years in prison, with NDTV confirming that his guilty plea helped avoid a possible life sentence.

Past Run-Ins With the Law

This is not the first time the rapper has faced legal trouble. In 2020, he was arrested in Southern California for allegedly entering a stranger's home and threatening two people with a hatchet. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office reported that one of the individuals managed to disarm him before anyone was hurt.

Rise and Fall of a Viral Star

Silentó's hit single Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) became a social media sensation, especially on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Vine. The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Hawk a household name overnight.

However, his fame was short-lived. With a string of arrests and growing mental health concerns, his public image deteriorated rapidly. His once-promising career in music has now been overshadowed by a high-profile murder case and a lengthy prison sentence.

What Comes Next?

While the possibility of parole exists, Silentó is unlikely to return to the music spotlight anytime soon. His case highlights ongoing concerns about mental health, celebrity pressure, and violent crime within the entertainment industry.

As public sentiment remains divided, one thing is clear: the rapper who once had the world dancing is now facing decades behind bars.