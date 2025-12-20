A routine shoplifting call erupted into a terrifying armed confrontation inside a Walmart in Canton, Ohio, when a suspected thief suddenly pulled a handgun on a police officer during what was meant to be a straightforward arrest.

The weapon malfunctioned and failed to fire, narrowly averting what could have become a deadly shooting. The dramatic moment was captured on a police body-worn camera.

Police Respond to Walmart Theft

At around 2:00 PM on Thursday, 18 December, Canton police were dispatched to the Walmart on Atlantic Boulevard NE following reports of shoplifting. Officers detained two suspects, identified as 21-year-old Shane Newman and an unidentified female, who were escorted to a loss prevention office inside the store, according to News 5 Cleveland.

Inside the cramped office, the officer began what appeared to be a routine partial search. He questioned Newman directly, asking: 'You got anything on you I need to know about? Why is your hands in your pockets?' Newman replied calmly: 'Just my phone.'

The officer explained that he would carry out a brief pat-down, and Newman initially appeared compliant. As the situation unfolded, the officer adjusted his body camera toward the suspects while momentarily turning to a computer terminal.

Moments later, the encounter took a sudden and dangerous turn. Body-camera footage later posted by Cleveland 19 News captures the rapidly escalating tension inside the Walmart office, revealing the split-second moments that transformed an ordinary theft investigation into a life-threatening confrontation.

Chaotic Scene Captured on Camera

Newman unexpectedly pulled out a handgun, aiming it straight at the officer. The gun did not discharge despite attempts to fire it.

As the suspect struggled with the firearm, a Walmart asset protection associate leapt into action, quickly tackling him and preventing a potentially fatal shot. The officer drew his service weapon but refrained from firing it, opting instead to employ physical restraint alongside the assistance of the Walmart employee to control the situation.

Following a short but tense altercation, the two suspects were ultimately restrained with handcuffs. Authorities later confirmed that the firearm was loaded, and further suspected narcotics were seized after the arrest.

Who Are the Suspects?

Police have identified the male suspect as Newman, who is already known to authorities as a convicted felon. Reportedly, he served time in prison in 2023 on drug charges.

Court documents reveal that he is currently facing several grave allegations, such as attempted murder, felonious assault against a peace officer, robbery, aggravated drug possession, and illegal possession of firearms—the latter indicating that he was barred from having a firearm because of his previous conviction.

The woman, 23‑year‑old Katerina Jeffrey, was also taken into custody and charged with complicity to commit robbery.

On Friday, 19 December, both individuals made an appearance in municipal court. Newman was held on a bond of $1 million (£747,000), while Jeffrey's bond was set at $500,000 (£373,000). They are both scheduled to return to court later this month.

Rising Retail Crime Concerns

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about retail theft and public safety. Walmart, along with many large retailers, has grappled with rising shoplifting and organised retail crime in recent years—a pattern that law enforcement officials indicate can occasionally lead to more dangerous situations. Security experts that the prompt intervention by skilled personnel and law enforcement likely averted a significantly more severe situation in this case.

In a report by WAFB 9 News, Walmart issued a statement praising the quick actions of its employee. Asset Protection Operations Coach Jessie Carpenter stated: 'The safety and security of our customers and associates is always a top priority. We're proud of the brave action our asset protection associate took to maintain the safety of everyone in our store.'

The company added that it would continue working with law enforcement as the investigation progresses.