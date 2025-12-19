The suspect in the mass shooting at Brown University that left two students dead has been found dead after taking his own life, US authorities said on Thursday, bringing an end to a days-long manhunt that had spanned several states.

Police identified the suspect as Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, a 48-year-old former Brown University student and Portuguese national. His body was discovered at a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, where investigators said they recovered two firearms, a satchel and evidence that matched the crime scene in Providence, Rhode Island.

Officials also confirmed they are examining whether Valente may be linked to the fatal shooting of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor earlier this week, although no conclusions have been drawn and the investigation remains ongoing.

Suspect Found Dead After Multi-State Search

Providence's chief of police, Oscar L. Perez Jr, said Valente was found on Thursday evening inside a storage unit after law enforcement officers tracked him to the area. Authorities said preliminary findings indicate he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to CNN.

The FBI confirmed it executed search warrants at the storage facility as part of the operation, which involved federal, state and local agencies. Investigators had earlier located an abandoned vehicle believed to be connected to the suspect, leading them to Salem.

Rhode Island attorney general Peter Neronha said the breakthrough came after a member of the public approached police with information that helped identify the vehicle and trace its rental history. 'That person led us to the car, which led us to the name,' Neronha said at a news conference.

Deadly Shooting at Brown University

The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon at the Barus & Holley Engineering Building on Brown University's campus during a review session ahead of final examinations. Two students were killed and nine others were injured, some seriously.

The victims were identified as Ella Cook, a sophomore, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman. Brown University cancelled classes and examinations following the attack, and memorials have been held on campus.

The incident is among at least 75 school shootings recorded in the United States this year, according to data cited by authorities, and has intensified national debate over campus safety and gun violence.

Possible Link To MIT Professor's Killing

Officials said they are investigating potential connections between the Brown University shooting and the killing of Nuno F. G. Loureiro, a 47-year-old MIT professor who was shot at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Monday.

A law enforcement official close to the case said similarities in vehicles of interest prompted investigators to explore whether the same suspect could be linked to both incidents. Authorities have not disclosed what evidence, if any, directly connects the two cases.

No arrests have been made in the MIT investigation, and officials stressed that any link remains under review.

Community Reaction and Response

In Providence and Salem, police presence remained high on Thursday night as investigators processed evidence and worked to confirm the sequence of events leading to Valente's death. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

While the discovery of the suspect's body has brought a measure of closure to the search, officials cautioned that key questions remain unanswered, including motive and whether the two shootings were connected. Investigators said further updates would be provided as evidence continues to be reviewed.