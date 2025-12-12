Online hatred has long shadowed the careers of Kpop idols, but aespa's Winter is facing an especially intense wave of negativity. In recent weeks, she has become the focus of headlines as criticism has spilled from social media intro real life encounters.

The reaction has been fierce, fast, and unusually coordinated, turning a set of dating rumours into comments, threats, and even public declarations now directed at aespa's Winter. What started out as chatter among fans has grown into a storm involving entertainment agencies, online communities, and even the streets outside major company buildings.

But what has intensified the backlash, and why has the internet turned on Winter?

Dating Rumours Online

Recently, netizens noticed that BTS' Jungkook has a tattoo that seemingly matched one that aespa's Winter had. Upon further digging, they also unearthed a number of other synchronicities, this time with Jungkook's accessories, some of which Winter has allegedly been photographed wearing or using.

Kpop fans and onlookers alike took this as 'evidence' of a secret relationship with the two, with discussion online growing quickly and gaining momentum in online forums and social media. Soon, this turned into the wave of negativity that manifested into targeted harrasment of both parties.

Jungkook's Instagram account has faced some negative comments. While his primary account remains largely unscathed as he has no posts on the said account, his secondary account that he uses for his dog has received a slew of messages and questions. Most of the questions involved hostile comments demanding explanations on the matter at hand.

In comparison, Winter's official Instagram account seemingly received an even harsher response, with comments critiquing her appearance, worthiness, talent, and even comparing her to other idols. 'You will never be Jennie' and 'PLASTIC SURGERY' were some of the common sentiments still viewable on her page.

Public Protests and Demands for Action

Beyond online commentary, the aforementioned wave of negativity was seen in a striking response coming from a number of BTS supporters who organised a protest truck. The said truck was seen outside the group's management headquarters in Seoul, displaying threatening LED messages accusing Jungkook of deceiving his fans and demanding that he erase the alleged couple tattoo or step back from BTS activity. Another message in an accusatory tone stated, 'Army waited for you during the military, and this is what we get in return.'

Similarly a truck was also sent to the headquarters of aespa's management group SM Entertainment. The organised group of fans demanded that Winter leave aespa and placed blame entirely on the artist. This was despite the fact that neither artist have publicly addressed the rumours.

#aespa fans organize a truck protest outside SM headquarters, demanding that #Winter leave the group https://t.co/r8x2X7oiZ8 — allkpop (@allkpop) December 11, 2025

Management's Legal Response

As the incident developed, aespa's agency SM Entertainment stepped in with a formal statement. They dismissed the dating claims as unequivocally false and condemned the malicious comments directed at their artist. The agency concluded by announcing plans to file complaints against Winter's online assailants.

SM has stated that they had identified a number of posts involving sexual harassment, intentional slander, and other harmful content. They confirmed that they would pursue criminal complaints, civil claims, and legal action against responsible parties. The agency also warned that they would continue to monitor and protect Winter's social media and expressed their willingness to further their legal agenda should more defamatory content arise.