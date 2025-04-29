A sudden, widespread blackout plunged most of Spain and Portugal into darkness, disrupting everyday life and causing chaos across the region. After hours of uncertainty, power is gradually returning, but questions about the cause remain unanswered.

What Caused the Massive Power Outage?

Nearly 60 million people across the Iberian Peninsula experienced a blackout that halted trains, stopped lifts, and left millions without internet or phone service. The Spanish power operator, REE, reported that by early Tuesday morning, roughly 90 percent of mainland Spain had regained electricity, with Madrid and Lisbon already lit once again.

The incident began when approximately 15 gigawatts — over half of Spain's electricity demand at the time — vanished in just five seconds. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated 'all the potential causes' were under investigation, asking the public not to jump to conclusions amid swirling rumours of cyber sabotage. Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro echoed this, suggesting the root was 'probably in Spain,' but emphasised that there was no firm evidence of an attack.

Early investigations point to a connection issue between Spain and France, with the Spanish grid operator, REE. In situations such as this, Spain's nuclear plants automatically shut down as a safety measure, though backup systems are meant to keep critical operations running.

For now, European officials and experts are cautious about assigning blame. The European Commission confirmed it was in contact with both countries, and European Council President Antonio Costa stated there was "no indication of any cyberattack." Nevertheless, rumours persisted, fuelled by social media chatter and speculation about sabotage, even as authorities urged patience.

How Did the Outage Impact Daily Life?

The immediate aftermath was chaos. In Madrid, construction worker Carlos Candori described the scene as "stunned," recounting how he had to exit the metro system paralysed by power failure. 'No phone coverage, no way to call my family... I couldn't go to work,' he said. Similar scenes played out across Spanish and Portuguese cities, with long queues forming outside banks as people scrambled for cash. Traffic lights went dark, leading to gridlocked streets, and police struggled to keep order.

Hospitals operated on backup generators, but some wards faced power shortages. Airports in Madrid, Barcelona, and Lisbon suspended flights, causing delays and cancellations. Transport disruptions extended to trains, which were halted across the region; at least 11 trains needed rescue operations, according to authorities. Many residents were stranded, waiting in stations or stuck in lifts, with authorities conducting rescue missions to free trapped passengers.

The outage's economic toll was immediate. Businesses faced closures, and retailers saw shelves emptied as people panic-bought essentials. Public services, including metro and bus networks, were paralysed in both Portugal and Spain. Long queues at supermarkets, empty shelves, and interrupted banking services painted a picture of a region brought to a halt.

Is Power Fully Restored?

By late Monday night, electricity was returning to parts of the Iberian coast and major cities, including Madrid, Lisbon, Barcelona, and Bilbao. According to the grid operators, about 61 per cent of electricity had been restored in Spain, with Portugal reporting 85 out of 89 substations back online. Restoration efforts involved activating emergency systems and monitoring the stability of the grid, which is expected to take several hours.

However, the situation remains delicate. Madrid's mayor urged residents to stay at home as some areas continued to experience partial outages, and hospitals maintained backup power for critical operations. The Spanish government declared a national emergency, deploying 30,000 police officers across the country to maintain order amid ongoing uncertainty.

While power is returning, many hospitals, schools, and businesses are still operating under emergency protocols, and some transportation links remain inoperative. The incident has also had a ripple effect into neighbouring regions, with parts of France experiencing brief outages and Morocco reporting internet disruptions.

Looking Ahead

Authorities are now focused on pinpointing the exact cause of the blackout. The primary theory points to a failure in the connection between Spain and France, possibly triggered by a 'technical oscillation' or a system overload. Experts emphasise that such a large-scale failure is rare in Europe and stress the importance of thorough investigation before jumping to conclusions.