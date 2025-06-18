Hollywood actor, producer and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is making headlines after an appearance on ABC's The View on Tuesday.

Schwarzenegger was on the show to promote the second season of his Netflix series FUBAR. However, during the conversation with the hosts, after being asked about the subject as a former governor of California, he took a moment to weigh in on the state of immigration in America, a topic that quickly stirred the panel.

Apparently, the hosts were forced to push back after he said immigrants should 'behave like a guest' in the US and make a conscious effort to give back to the country they came to grab the opportunities.

'You Have to Behave Like a Guest'

When co-host Joy Behar asked how he'd approach the immigration situation if he were still governor of California, Schwarzenegger reflected on his own journey to the US from Austria. He expressed gratitude for the opportunities he's received but stressed that immigrants need to enter the country legally.

'The key thing also is, at the same time, that we got to do things legally,' Schwarzenegger said. 'That is the important thing, you know?'

He continued, 'Those people that are doing illegal things in America, and they're the foreigners, they are not smart. Because when you come to America, you're a guest. And you have to behave like a guest.'

Schwarzenegger then drew an analogy, saying, 'Like when I go to someone's house, and I'm a guest, then I will do everything I can keep things clean, and to make my bed, and to do everything that is the right thing to do, rather than committing a crime or be abusive or something like that.'

Pushback From the Panel

As Schwarzenegger continued to speak, co-host Sunny Hostin appeared to attempt to interject several times. He pressed on, however, urging immigrants to give back to their communities.

'You have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America, and to pay back America, and to go and do something for your community for no money whatsoever,' he said. 'Give something back to after-school programs, Special Olympics, or whatever it is make this country a better place.'

While the live studio audience applauded, moderator Whoopi Goldberg offered a gentle correction. 'Right, but Arnold, don't forget, there's a 90% of the people who come here are trying to do the right thing,' Goldberg said. 'And a lot of what's happening right now is people are getting snatched, who shouldn't be snatched out of the country. People who have visas, people who have all those things. So, we want all the right people. We don't want people who are doing bad stuff.'

Sunny Hostin added, 'They are less likely, immigrants are much less likely to commit crimes in this country than actually American-born citizens.'

Schwarzenegger's Call For Cooperation

Beyond the exchange, Schwarzenegger also addressed broader issues of who has the upper hand when it comes to deploying national guards, governance and leadership, calling for bipartisan cooperation on immigration reform.

'Democrats and Republicans have to come together and solve this issue if they really want to be public servants,' he said. 'If they want to be party servants, and be party hacks and be tied to their ideology, then it won't happen.'

He added, 'But if you want to make this country better, and if you want to improve this country and improve the situation of people's lives... you will go and serve the people of America.'

Despite the tense moments, the discussion around the sensitive subject remained largely civil among the panel, a rare dynamic in an ongoing national conversation that continues to divide political and public opinion.