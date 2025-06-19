Kat Timpf made an emotional return to Gutfeld! this week after a three-month absence, following the birth of her first child and treatment for stage-zero breast cancer.

The 36-year-old Fox News correspondent told viewers she is now cancer-free and adjusting to life as a new mother.

Diagnosis Coincided with Birth of Her First Child

Timpf revealed in February that she had been diagnosed with stage-zero breast cancer just 15 hours before giving birth to her son on 25 February 2025. She described the timing as surreal, but credited her pregnancy with facilitating early detection.

In a social media post at the time, she raised a toast 'to miracles in the midst of chaos,' explaining that the cancer was considered highly treatable. Although the diagnosis came as a shock, she said the arrival of her baby was entirely worth it, even with the difficult news surrounding his birth.

According to UK data, breast cancer diagnosed during pregnancy occurs in around 5–8 cases per 100,000 births, emphasising how rare and remarkable it is that early detection coincided with her due date.

Double Mastectomy and Recovery

In March, Timpf underwent a double mastectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. During her on-air return to Gutfeld!, she confirmed that all cancerous tissue had been successfully removed, stating plainly, 'I am cancer-free.' Her announcement was met with applause from co-panellists and the live studio audience.

Although reconstructive surgery is planned, she spoke candidly about her decision to undergo the mastectomy. 'I didn't want to risk my life over a couple of 32As,' she said, using characteristic humour to address a serious subject.

Motherhood and Return to Work

Host Greg Gutfeld welcomed Timpf back to the programme and praised her resilience. Reflecting on recent events, she said, 'I had a baby and I beat cancer. All in two months." She added that she was grateful for the timing of the diagnosis and credited her newborn son with potentially saving her life.

While she has chosen not to share her son's name publicly, Timpf described new motherhood as 'joyful but overwhelming,' and thanked her husband, Cameron Friscia, for his support throughout her treatment and recovery. Friscia, a former Army Ranger who now works in finance, has generally maintained a low public profile, though he has been by her side during key moments.

Timpf acknowledged the many messages she received from colleagues, viewers and friends during her absence, saying she felt fortunate to return to work, even if still adjusting to interrupted sleep and a new daily routine.

A New Chapter

Timpf's return has prompted wider discussion about the importance of health screenings during and after pregnancy, particularly with regard to breast cancer. While diagnoses of this kind are relatively rare, they are increasingly recognised and require careful management.

Her story has drawn support from across the political spectrum, with many praising her for speaking openly about her treatment and transition into motherhood. As she resumes her broadcasting duties, Timpf said she hopes her experience will encourage other women to prioritise early screening and seek medical guidance if something feels amiss.