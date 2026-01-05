The sudden death of Pa O'Dwyer has left the strongman community in shock, with tributes pouring in as questions continue to swirl over what happened to the much-loved Irish athlete. While no official cause of death has been confirmed, online discussion has focused on claims that O'Dwyer may have suffered a massive heart attack in the early hours of the morning.

O'Dwyer's passing has reverberated across Ireland and the UK, where he was known not just for his strength on the competition floor but for his humour and larger-than-life presence away from it. The loss has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow competitors and friends who say the sport has lost one of its most distinctive characters.

Suspected Cause of Death Circulating Online

In the hours following news of his death, online forums and social media platforms began sharing unverified claims about what may have happened. Several commenters stated that O'Dwyer collapsed suddenly and that a heart attack was suspected.

'A comment left on the video from a "close family friend" said that Pa collapsed this morning and they suspect it was from a massive heart attack. With the jump from strongman to bodybuilding, along with any supplements he may have been taking, it was probably a contributing factor,' said one commenter.

Another user also said, 'Spoke to a mutual friend of [Pa O'Dwyer] and apparently he took a heart attack in the early hours of the morning.'

These accounts have not been confirmed by medical authorities or O'Dwyer's family. However, the repeated nature of the claims has fuelled public curiosity, with many fans searching for answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Recent Training and Competition Plans

Some online discussions have also pointed to O'Dwyer's recent transition from strongman into bodybuilding. According to claims circulating on social media, he had been preparing for an upcoming competition and was reportedly in a cutting phase.

Cutting, which involves reducing body fat ahead of competition, can be physically demanding. However, no official information has been released linking O'Dwyer's training or preparation to his death, and any such suggestions remain speculative.

Eddie Hall Pays Tribute

British strongman Eddie Hall was among the first high-profile figures to publicly acknowledge O'Dwyer's death. In an emotional Instagram post, Hall described him as 'a true strongman, an even better human, and one of the funniest characters the world was ever blessed with'.

Hall highlighted O'Dwyer's impact beyond competition, noting that while he held numerous strongman titles, his proudest role was being a father. He wrote that O'Dwyer 'brought strength, laughter and warmth wherever he went' and said he would never be forgotten by those who knew him.

Family Left Behind

O'Dwyer leaves behind three children, Sienna, Rocco and Freddy, as well as his partner Layna. Friends and fellow athletes have repeatedly emphasised that family was at the centre of his life, describing him as a devoted and deeply proud father.

The focus on his family has shaped much of the public response, with many tributes centring on the personal loss rather than his sporting achievements alone.

GoFundMe Launched to Support Family and Memorial

With the family's permission, Eddie Hall has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of O'Dwyer's memorial service and to support his children and partner in the difficult period ahead. Hall said the fundraiser was intended to assist with the practical challenges that follow such a sudden loss.

As the strongman community continues to mourn, many are now waiting for official confirmation regarding the cause of death. Until then, tributes to Pa O'Dwyer continue to underline the lasting mark he left on the sport and on those who knew him.