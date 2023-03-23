A study shows that one in five people in the United Kingdom have a condition known as misophonia, which provokes strong negative reactions to common noises that most of us won't even notice such as sniffing, clearing throat, coughing or slurping.

The study by Oxford and King's College London identified participants who found the condition to be a "burden" in their lives.

What new research says about misophonia

The study included a group of 772 people in the United Kingdom which required them to answer a questionnaire. They were asked to rate their emotional reactions to different everyday sounds.

This data was used to judge the triggers, reactions, and the intensity of response of the participants, and also identified red flags for misophonia that could help people self diagnose the condition and find out if they have it.

According to the study, 18.4 percent, which is 142 participants, hit a threshold of "significant symptoms" of misophonia. It also showed that men and women were equally likely to suffer from the condition.

It was also understood that only one in seven people in the study were aware of the condition, despite how common it is.

What is misophonia?

The word misophonia translates to "hatred of sound" in Greek. The condition is characterised by unusually strong and negative emotional reactions like anger, anxiety or disgust to certain sounds.

A person with misophonia could be stressed while hearing sounds like normal breathing or swallowing which are minor sounds that the majority of the population would not bother.

Researchers stated that misophonia is more than just being annoyed by certain sounds, it's about feeling "trapped or helpless" when they are triggered by annoying noises and can't get away from them.

"It's about feeling like there's something wrong with you for the way you react to sounds, but also not being able to do anything about it," said Dr. Jane Gregory, a psychologist from Oxford University. She added that it can be a relief for people to find out they are not alone.

Other noises include loud snoring, sniffling, lip-smacking, slurping, joint cracking and tapping sounds and more. Sounds like tapping fingers or toes, clicking a pen, typing loudly, or the sound of utensils while eating could also act as trigger noises for those suffering from the condition.

This phenomenon can affect people differently and varies from person-to-person. Some might only have one "trigger" sound while others might have several triggers that cause this reaction.

Their reactions to sounds can also vary in severity. While some individuals struggle to control their emotions, they can control their responses. Whereas, some can't control either, causing them to react impulsively.

In severe cases, people might have a hard time completing certain tasks or may not be able to be in specific environments. It can lead to isolation as people suffering from it tend to avoid trigger sounds. Those with extreme symptoms would need counselling to help adjust to it.

How common is this condition?

According to scientists, misophonia is known to affect 18 percent of adults in the U.K. which is around 10 million people.

Meanwhile, one study done previously showed that it affects around 23 percent of undergraduate college students.

The causes for misophonia

There is limited data on what causes misophonia and how often it occurs. However, experts say that it may be caused by a combination of factors such as:

Brain structure differences.

Other conditions.

Family history or genetics.

The differences in brain structure

According to research, those who suffer from misophonia are more likely to have specific variations in the way their brains function and are organised. One of these variations is having more connections and activity in and between certain areas of the brain.

Your ability to process sound and regulate your emotions is controlled by the affected brain regions. Both hearing and emotions are part of the built-in self-defence mechanism in your brain. Because of this, a person experiences and learns to link negative emotions like anger, disgust and fear with threatening situations.

Misophonia can instinctively trigger a fight-or-flight response in a person which causes anger and a desire to escape. That leads to emotional, body and behavioural reactions and symptoms.

Other conditions that could be responsible for misophonia

Misophonia is more prevalent among those who have particular medical disorders. It is common in people who exhibit obsessive-compulsive characteristics but do not fully fit the diagnostic criteria for an official diagnosis of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). However, only 24 percent of people these characteristics also suffer from misophonia.

Family history or genetic factors

There is evidence to suggest that misophonia may run in families. Experts also believe that at least one genetic mutation is responsible for the condition. However, more investigation is required to determine if these possibilities are true.

Treatment and cure for misophonia

While there is no definite treatment or cure for misophonia, people with this condition may benefit from various forms of mental health therapy (psychotherapy).

It can help identify a person's triggers, and find ways to minimise or prevent it. Therapy can also help reduce one's sensitivity to trigger sounds and also aid in developing coping strategies to lessen impulsive reactions.

The symptoms of misophonia may also be relieved by getting treatment for other conditions linked to it, such as anxiety or OCD. It is best contact your healthcare provider to find the best treatment for your conditions and symptoms.