Andrew Morton, who wrote Princess Diana's biography, "Diana: Her True Story," questioned claims made by Meghan Markle that the palace did not offer her support for her mental health issues.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that the institute turned a blind eye to her request for assistance. She went to them and asked to go someplace where she could get help but they refused, as it would reportedly cause negative press.

"I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that 'I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere'. And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution," she told Winfrey as she revealed that she had suicidal thoughts because she did not want to be "alive anymore."

In an interview on ITV show "Lorraine" on Tuesday, Morton said he is baffled by the Duchess of Sussex's claims given the history of the palace to seek and receive help for mental health issues. He cited Queen Elizabeth II herself and her sister Princess Margaret.

"It's from a generation where - if it's cold, put on a sweater, don't turn up the heating -make do and mend, people didn't talk about mental illness," he said adding, "But having said that, Margaret did go for psychological counselling and even the Queen herself during her Annus horribilis had someone to help her with breathing and relaxing."

Morton said he was "left with more questions than answers" by Meghan Markle's revelations. He thought "in a funny kind of way" they contradicted the history of the Royal Family of "going for help from professional bodies for psychological issues they face."

However, he did admit that it was "a very sad admission" from the Duchess of Sussex when she told Winfrey that she had suicidal thoughts. Especially since she could have gotten all the support she needed.

Morton pointed out that help was just around the corner for Meghan Markle. He recalled that Prince Harry is a patron of a mental health organisation. Likewise, his godmother Julia Samuel could have been "on speed dial" given that she is a "well-known psychotherapist." Thus, he admitted that the Duchess of Sussex's claims that the Firm did not address her mental health issues "baffled" him.