The tech world is buzzing with anticipation as Samsung prepares to unveil the Galaxy S25 Series. Now leaked details suggest a deeper integration with Gemini, Google's advanced AI, and a wave of innovative AI-powered features to redefine the mobile experience.

A recent report from Portuguese tech site Tecnoblog suggests the Galaxy S25 Series will be equipped with cutting-edge AI features, including 'Now Brief' and the ability to be activated with 'Hey Gemini.' The 'Now Brief' feature will dynamically display relevant information throughout the day, adapting to the current time.

Galaxy S25 Series To Unleash AI

The 'Good Morning' screen within Now Brief displays the weather forecast and your daily energy score, while the 'For your Route' screen seamlessly guides you to open Maps and start playing music.

A third screen, 'Summary of the Night,' will showcase memorable moments from the day and provide an overview of your physical activity goals. The report also indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series smartphones will be equipped with Google's Gemini AI assistant, which can be invoked by saying, 'Hey Gemini.'

Samsung Apps Powered By Gemini AI

According to an X post by leaker Yawn (@chunvn8888), Gemini AI is set to play a significant role in the Samsung ecosystem, with deep integration planned for Samsung Calendar, Samsung Notes, and Samsung Reminders.

With the integration of Gemini, Galaxy S25 Series users will be able to efficiently manage their calendars, including creating, editing, and deleting events. Moreover, the integration will facilitate the generation of calendar entries directly from images through Gemini's advanced image recognition capabilities.

Furthermore, Gemini will facilitate the creation and summarising of notes within the Samsung Notes application. Users will also be able to effectively retrieve notes by conducting searches based on their titles and descriptions.

Within the Samsung Reminder application, Gemini will facilitate the creation of reminders for designated times or dates. It will also enable users to modify reminder attributes such as name, date, and time. Additionally, Gemini will facilitate efficient retrieval of reminders through search functionalities based on name, date, and time.

The pics description are pretty understandable so I just leave those here 🫡 pic.twitter.com/nlsvnkkWLC — yawn (@chunvn8888) January 16, 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date & Price

The Galaxy Unpacked event on 22nd January will mark the official launch of the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series. While the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are confirmed, there are whispers of a potential fourth device – a sleek and stylish Galaxy S25 Slim edition.

An X post by Indian Samsung insider Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) suggests the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at £804.58 (₹84,999). The 12GB+512GB variant might cost ₹94,999. This price increase follows the Galaxy S24's launch price of £709.92 (₹74,999) for the 8GB+128GB model.

Following the trend of the base model, the Galaxy S25+ is also anticipated to have a higher price tag. The 12GB+256GB variant is rumoured to start at £993.90 (₹1,04,999), up from £946.57 (₹99,999) for the Galaxy S24+. Additionally, the 12GB+512GB configuration is expected to cost £1088.55 (₹1,14,999).

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to see a price increase. The 12GB+256GB model is rumoured to start at £1277.87 (₹1,34,999), compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's £1230.54 (₹1,29,999) launch price. Higher configurations, including a 16GB+512GB model at £1372.53 (₹1,44,999) and a 16GB+1TB model at £1561.84 (₹1,64,999), are also anticipated.

Although global pricing details are currently scarce, the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event could provide valuable insights into the global pricing strategy for the Galaxy S25 series.