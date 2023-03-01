KEY POINTS Norovirus is also known as 'winter vomiting bug' or 'stomach bug'

Norovirus is a very common and highly contagious disease that causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea. It is also known as "winter vomiting bug" or "stomach bug" and is one of the most common causes of gastroenteritis. Although you can contract it at any time of the year, it is especially common during the winters.

UK sees increase in reports of novovirus cases

According to data released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), there has been a sharp increase in reports of confirmed cases of norovirus. Laboratory reports of the virus are 66 percent higher than the average at this time of the year, as per the national surveillance data.

Norovirus laboratory reports during weeks 5 and 6 of the 2022/2023 was almost twice as high as the five-season average of the same period prior to the emergence of coronavirus (COVID-19), that is from 2014/2015 to 2018/2019. However, it is within the overall historical range reported in the decade prior to the emergence of COVID-19.

The current increase in norovirus laboratory reports is still mostly due to higher reporting among people aged 65 and older.

How does norovirus spread?

Norovirus outbreaks are very common as it typically spreads easily and quickly.

A person can contract the virus by coming in direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or liquids, or by transmitting it into your body by putting your fingers into your mouth after touching contaminated surfaces or objects.

Norovirus can be extremely unpleasant, however, it usually clears up by itself in a few days. It usually does not require hospitalisation and patients can recover at home.

Symptoms of norovirus

Some of the symptoms you might experience if you've contracted the virus are as follows:

Projectile vomiting

Watery diarrhoea

Stomach pain and cramps

Headaches

Fever

The symptoms usually develop 12 to 48 hours after you become infected, and recovery typically occurs within one to three days. Though complications are uncommon, sometimes, it could lead to dehydration, particularly in the young, elderly, and those with other health issues.

A person can contract norovirus more than once in their lifetime as the virus is always changing, making it hard for your body to build long-term resistance against it.

How to reduce the spread of norovirus

There is no way to prevent or avoid getting the virus, however, by following a few additional steps, one can stop the virus from spreading to others.

If you're experiencing symptoms of norovirus, stay at home. Do not return to work or send your children to school until 48 hours after the symptoms have cleared up.

It's also better to avoid visiting the elderly or sick relatives and friends, especially those who are hospitalised or under medical care.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently using soap and warm water, especially after using the toilet, experiencing an episode of illness, and preparing or consuming food. Hand sanitisers do not work well against norovirus.

When a person with norovirus vomits, the droplets contaminate the environment. Using a bleach-based household cleaner or a combination of bleach and water will help disinfect potentially contaminated household surfaces and commonly used objects such as tables, door handles, kitchen surfaces, toilets, taps, and more.

If you are sick, avoid cooking and assisting in the preparation of meals for others for at least 48 hours after symptoms have stopped. This is because norovirus can spread through food contaminated by the virus when it is handled by symptomatic or infected people.

Wash any contaminated clothing or bedding separately using detergent and at 60°C to ensure that the virus is killed. If possible, it is recommended to handle contaminated items while wearing disposable gloves.

It is also advised to avoid eating raw and unwashed foods.

Treatment for norovirus

There is currently no treatment available for novovirus. The best thing to do is to stay at home and let it run its course until you feel better.

Usually, there is no need to get medical attention unless you are suffering from a more serious condition or ailment. Babies and young children, especially those under a year old, are more likely to become dehydrated.

It is advised to drink plenty of fluids during recovery to prevent dehydration. You should drink more water than usual to replace the fluids lost from vomiting and diarrhoea. Adults can also consume fruit juice and soup. You can also try eating plain foods, such as soup, rice, pasta and bread.

However, you should avoid giving children fizzy drinks or fruit juice as it can aggravate their symptoms. Babies should continue to breastfeed or receive other milk feeds as usual.