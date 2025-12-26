Walmart throws open its doors at 6 a.m. sharp today—26 December—after staying shuttered all Christmas Day, drawing crowds eager for returns, bargains and Boxing Day essentials. For bleary-eyed shoppers nursing holiday hangovers, this early start signals relief amid the post-festive scramble.​

Across the US, yesterday's closures left many high and dry for last-minute milk or batteries, but today's revival brings a frenzy of activity. With families unpacking gifts and eyeing clearance racks, precise timings matter more than ever—especially as hours still vary by store. Always verify locally to sidestep frustration.​

Walmart Opening Hours Spark Post-Christmas Rush

Walmart, the nation's retail behemoth, locked up tight on 25 December, prioritising staff family time. Most stores reopen today at 6 a.m. local time, running through to evening—though some supercentres or neighbourhood markets might tweak to 7 or 8 a.m. Christmas Eve saw doors swing from early morning till 6 p.m., a cutoff that caught procrastinators out as queues snaked round car parks.​​

This rhythm hits home hard. Single parents grabbing forgotten toys or emergency formula faced slim pickings yesterday, funnelled to pricier convenience spots. Now, with returns policies in full swing (90 days for most items), aisles brim with overstocked gadgets and festive flops—prime hunting ground for savvy savers amid inflation-pinched wallets. Walmart's stance reflects a kinder retail ethos, but it amplifies chaos for those without delivery options.​

King Soopers and Safeway Hours Leave Gaps

Grocery chains painted a patchwork picture yesterday. King Soopers, part of Kroger's empire alongside Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick'n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith's Food and Drug, shut at 6 p.m. Eve (pharmacies 4 p.m.) and stayed closed all Christmas Day.​

Safeway varied wildly: reduced Eve hours at most, some dark on the 25th, others limping with barebones service—local checks essential. Target mirrored the blackout (Eve 7 a.m.-8 p.m.), as did Costco, Aldi (Eve 9 a.m.-4 p.m.), Food Lion (Eve to 6 p.m.), Harris Teeter, Jewel-Osco (including pharmacies), Meijer, Publix, Rite Aid, Sam's Club, Sprouts Farmer's Market, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Big-box like Home Depot, IKEA, Lowe's and Macy's joined the shutdown.​

The fallout? Empty shelves meant improvised meals—tinned soup instead of turkey leftovers—for budget-strapped households. Shift workers or travellers without kitchens felt it worst, turning to takeaways at premium prices.

Lifelines Open: Where to Head Today

Yesterday's survivors offered scant solace. 7-Eleven ran mostly 24/7. CVS adjusted hours (many normal). Walgreens held firm—9 a.m.-5 p.m. most, 24-hour ones nonstop, pharmacies spotty. Starbucks varied, noting 'stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs'. Diners like Denny's (24/7), IHOP, Waffle House, Dunkin', McDonald's (locator-dependent), Carl's Jr./Hardees, Fogo de Chao (11 a.m.-9 p.m.), Hooters (4 p.m.-midnight, KC game tweaks) and Red Lobster (11 a.m.-9 p.m.) fed the faithful.​

Today, expect normalcy resuming, with Walmart's 6 a.m. kickoff fuelling the returns bonanza. For UK expats or curious readers, these US quirks highlight holiday commerce's tightrope: commerce versus compassion. Plan ahead, shop smart—your fridge (and festive spirit) will thank you.​