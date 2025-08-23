Notting Hill Carnival 2025 will once again turn West London into a riot of music, colour and Caribbean culture this August — but it also means road closures, bus diversions and Tube disruption.

The world-famous event is set to draw more than two million people over the bank holiday weekend, running from Sunday 24 to Monday 25 August, with festivities kicking off a day earlier on Saturday.

While the carnival promises dazzling parades, steel bands, thumping sound systems and over 300 food stalls, visitors are being warned to plan ahead as transport networks and local roads face major disruption.

Carnival Dates and Daily Schedule

The weekend's programme begins on Saturday 23 August with the UK National Panorama Steel Band Competition, a ticketed event where steelpan groups compete at Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park.

Sunday 24 August is dedicated to families and children. The day starts early with J'ouvert, a traditional Caribbean procession held between 6 am and 9 am. This is followed by the Children's Parade at 10.30 am, where young performers in costumes showcase dance and music. The day also includes Dutty Mas, a lively paint and powder event, alongside multiple judging zones where costumes and performances are scored.

Monday 25 August is Adults' Day, the biggest and most vibrant part of the festival. From 10.30 am to 5 pm, the main Adult Parade takes over the streets of West London, featuring thousands of dancers, masquerade bands, and elaborate costumes. Sound systems and live stages will run from midday until 7 pm on both Sunday and Monday.

Notting Hill Carnival 2025 Full Map and Parade Route

The official Notting Hill Carnival map covers a three-mile parade route through West London. The procession begins at Westbourne Park station, continues along Great Western Road, heads down Ladbroke Grove, loops onto Westbourne Grove, and finishes on Elkstone Road.

Key hotspots include Ladbroke Grove, the main hub for performers, and Kensal Road, where large crowds traditionally gather. Organisers have also introduced ticketed judging zones this year, allowing spectators to watch the parade from designated stands with facilities such as seating and toilets.

Bands and Sound Systems Line-Up

Music remains at the heart of the festival. The Panorama Steel Band Competition on Saturday is the UK's biggest celebration of steelpan, drawing performers from across the country.

Throughout the weekend, more than 50,000 performers will take part in parades, with masquerade bands, dance groups, and traditional Caribbean artists leading the way.

Over 30 static sound systems will operate across the carnival route, offering genres ranging from soca and reggae to calypso and dancehall. These sound systems will be live from 12 pm until 7 pm on both Sunday and Monday, transforming the streets into open-air stages.

The Children's Parade on Sunday gives younger participants the spotlight, while Monday's Adult Parade is the grand finale featuring elaborate costumes and full-scale bands.

Road Closures and Travel Disruption

As with every year, the carnival will bring significant road closures and travel changes to West London. Roads in the W10 and W11 postcodes will be closed throughout the weekend, with diversions in place for local traffic.

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that several bus routes will be diverted, and some Tube stations may operate as exit-only to manage crowds. Stations affected in previous years include Notting Hill Gate, Westbourne Park, and Ladbroke Grove.

TfL has advised travellers to plan routes in advance and check real-time updates during the weekend. Kensington and Chelsea Council will also issue daily travel and access information to minimise disruption.