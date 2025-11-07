The hype surrounding Starbucks' new 20-ounce Bearista Cold Cup reached fever pitch this week. The glass cup, shaped like a bear wearing a green beanie and paired with a striped straw, was released on November 6 for $29.95. Within hours, stores were sold out and listings on eBay and Facebook Marketplace began appearing for $150 to $400, with some offers climbing toward $1,000.

Customers complained that many stores received only one or two cups, fuelling suspicion that some were purchased by staff before official release. 'We only got two glass bears — these cups are going to disappoint more customers than delight them,' one barista wrote on Reddit. Others reported queueing before dawn, only to leave empty-handed.

Starbucks Responds to the Backlash

Amid the uproar, Starbucks issued an apology for the shortage, saying:

'The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations, and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup sold out fast.'

The company said it was 'sorry for the disappointment' but stopped short of confirming whether the Bearista cup would be restocked. A Starbucks spokesperson added that 'more holiday merchandise' will roll out in the coming weeks.

Why This Matters Beyond a Coffee Cup

The Bearista frenzy highlights how Starbucks has evolved into a lifestyle brand with a devoted collector base. Limited-edition merchandise, especially seasonal cups, often sells out quickly — but this drop struck a new level of scarcity.

Economists note that the resale phenomenon mirrors hype-driven 'drop culture,' popularised by streetwear and sneaker brands. In this system, scarcity drives desirability, and exclusivity itself becomes part of the product's value. Some marketing experts argue this keeps Starbucks relevant among younger consumers; others warn it risks alienating loyal customers who see the experience as unfair or manipulative.

Will There Be a Restock?

So far, Starbucks has not confirmed any plans to restock the Bearista cup. The company framed this season's limited supply as part of a broader holiday release, suggesting that the product was intended to be a temporary offering.

Retail analysts say a limited restock is possible if consumer demand remains high, but any new drop would likely sell out just as fast. Fans are being urged to monitor official Starbucks social channels and check with local stores rather than rely on inflated resale markets.

What Consumers Can Do

Avoid overpaying: Prices above $100 are resale mark-ups, not official listings.

Prices above $100 are resale mark-ups, not official listings. Check early: Visit stores at opening times and ask about shipment schedules.

Visit stores at opening times and ask about shipment schedules. Stay informed: Follow Starbucks' verified accounts for updates on future drops.

Follow Starbucks' verified accounts for updates on future drops. Consider alternatives: More holiday items are on the way, including themed tumblers and mugs that may satisfy collectors at retail prices.

The Bearista cup's brief appearance underscores how Starbucks' seasonal releases have become cultural moments — where fandom, scarcity, and social media collide. Whether it's an intentional marketing strategy or an inventory misstep, the brand now faces a challenge: keeping the buzz alive without letting exclusivity overshadow accessibility.