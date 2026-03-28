The Trump administration's newly launched White House App is under scrutiny after a software developer claimed to have found embedded code that tracks users' precise GPS coordinates every 4.5 minutes and automatically syncs them to a third-party server. The claim, posted on 28 March 2026 by the X account @Thereallo1026, has drawn nearly 260,000 views and prompted questions about data collection practices in government-operated applications.

The post included what appeared to be decompiled source code from the app, revealing what the user described as OneSignal's 'full GPS pipeline compiled in.' According to the post, the code showed the app 'polling your location every 4.5 minutes, syncing your exact coordinates to a third-party server.' The White House has not publicly responded to the specific technical claims.

What the Code Allegedly Shows

OneSignal is a widely used push notification platform that, according to its own documentation, updates a user's GPS coordinates 'approximately every 5 minutes (based on permission and system rules)' when location sharing is enabled within a mobile app. The platform is designed to allow developers to segment and target users based on their physical location for messaging campaigns.

The decompiled code shared by @Thereallo1026 references Android location permission strings, background location access, and a foreground update time set to 270,000 milliseconds — the equivalent of 4.5 minutes — alongside a background update time of 600,000 milliseconds, or 10 minutes. If accurate, these constants suggest the app is configured to collect and transmit precise location data at regular intervals, even while running in the background.

The White House App has OneSignal's full GPS pipeline compiled in, polling your location every 4.5 minutes, syncing your exact coordinates to a third party server. https://t.co/0HuNiSitA0 pic.twitter.com/UjLO9VdyVZ — Thereallo (@Thereallo1026) March 28, 2026

The App's Full Permissions List

The GPS findings are not the only element drawing public concern. A viral post by @DiligentDenizen on 27 March 2026, which has since accumulated over 832,000 views, flagged the app's full permissions list as carrying what the user described as 'China-level big brother permissions.' The screenshot shared in that post showed the White House App requesting access to, among other things, precise and approximate location, the ability to modify or delete shared storage contents, the use of fingerprint and biometric hardware, network connections, Wi-Fi connections, the ability to prevent the phone from sleeping, and the option to run at startup.

The app requests access to precise user locations, biometric fingerprint scanners, and internal storage modification. These features, in an official government application, have prompted concern among privacy researchers and civil liberties organisations. Separately, the Apple App Store provides minimal transparency regarding how harvested personal data will be utilised, with users redirected to a generic technology privacy policy page that fails to address the app's specific tracking capabilities.

The App's Stated Purpose

The White House launched the app on 27 March 2026, describing it as delivering 'President Donald J. Trump and his Administration directly to the American people like never before,' offering breaking news alerts, live briefings, a media library, and a direct feedback channel. The administration promoted it as a tool for unfiltered, real-time communication with the public.

Independent academic research published in March 2025 identified OneSignal as among the most prevalent SDKs collecting device GPS location across thousands of Android applications, noting that such data raises significant concerns given that geolocation information 'can reveal individuals' daily habits' and 'visits to sensitive sites.' OneSignal's own documentation notes that its SDK does not collect location data unless a developer explicitly enables the feature and a user grants permission — a distinction that privacy advocates say does little to ease concern when the app in question is operated by the federal government.

‼️🇺🇸: NEW WHITE HOUSE 'NEWS' APP HAS CHINA-LEVEL BIG BROTHER PERMISSIONS 👀



White House launched new app today claiming to let citizens to get news from source.



What they didn't tell you was that it logs your location, notifications, biometrics & more.



We pay for this 1984. 😒 pic.twitter.com/ssSjCnRns1 — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) March 27, 2026

Amanda Beckham, government relations director at Free Press Action, said in 2026 — in the context of broader federal data privacy legislation — that 'websites, apps, and devices we wear or carry collect information about where we work, the places we visit, our browsing history, political opinions, medical and biometric data, and more,' adding that 'when aggregated, all of this data represents the power to influence, manipulate, and discriminate.'

For an official government application marketed as a public information tool, rather than a navigation or delivery service where location access is expected, the presence of a continuous GPS pipeline tied to a commercial third-party platform raises questions that neither the White House nor OneSignal had publicly addressed at the time of publication.

Editor's Note, 30 March 2026:

This article has been updated. For full coverage of the White House app's permissions, data collection practices, and the technical analysis of its embedded code, see our updated report.

A previous version of this article stated that the White House app was actively tracking users' GPS coordinates every 4.5 minutes via OneSignal's SDK. This characterisation, which circulated widely on X, including in posts that accumulated hundreds of thousands of views, has since been contested by independent technical analysis. Multiple developers who reviewed the decompiled code confirmed that while the GPS tracking constants exist within OneSignal's bundled SDK, the app does not call that capability. No location permission prompt is issued to users upon installation, and OneSignal's documentation states that location data is not collected unless a developer explicitly enables the feature. The GPS code is most likely residual from the SDK template rather than a deliberate implementation. This article has been updated to reflect that distinction.