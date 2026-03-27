Apple has introduced a new age verification system in the UK with its iOS 26.4 update, prompting a wave of user frustration online. The measure requires users under 18 to submit a government-issued ID, facial scan, or credit card information to continue accessing certain applications and services.

Many iPhone users have expressed concern over privacy and accessibility, with some threatening to switch to Android devices as a result.

The update comes as part of Apple's effort to comply with UK law, which aims to protect children online by enforcing stricter age verification processes. Users across social media platforms such as Reddit and X have reacted strongly, calling the new policy inconvenient and intrusive.

User Backlash Grows Over Privacy Concerns

Reports from Reddit highlight widespread concern about the implications of Apple's new policy. According to TechRadar, iPhone users in the UK are threatening to defect to Android over the new age verification push, describing the changes as frustrating and intrusive.

One user commented that 'not everyone uses credit cards, and not everyone has a valid ID or licence for the country they are living in'. Discussions point to the difficulty some adults may face when accessing apps if they cannot provide the requested documents.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, criticised the new age verification system, stating that 'it is beyond outrageous. Unless you give an ID or credit card, you now have a child's device with restricted access to information'.

While the system currently affects only UK users, experts warn that similar verification measures could expand to other regions in the future, following the global rollout plans of platforms such as Discord.

Comment

byu/favicondotico from discussion

inapple

Comment

byu/favicondotico from discussion

inapple

Age Verification Intended to Protect Children

Apple and other technology companies argue that age verification is essential for child safety online. By confirming users' ages, platforms can restrict access to content deemed unsuitable for minors.

Read more Discord Age Verification Faces Backlash — Could Your ID Leak Like Before? Discord Age Verification Faces Backlash — Could Your ID Leak Like Before?

However, privacy experts note that the collection of personal identification information increases the risk of data breaches. Discord, for example, experienced a leak of over 70,000 government ID photos, raising concerns about the security of sensitive information.

Apple has offered the option of verification through credit cards, which some users consider less invasive than providing a passport or driver's licence. Nonetheless, not all adults have access to credit cards, creating further accessibility challenges.

Android Alternatives Highlighted by Users

Some iPhone users have suggested switching to Android devices to avoid Apple's age verification measures.

Android operating systems can allow users to install applications from external sources if the 'install unknown sources' option is enabled, providing a potential workaround to mandatory ID checks. However, such practices may violate app terms of services or applicable regulations depending on the jurisdiction.

GrapheneOS, an Android-based operating system, has been cited in online platforms as another alternative. Its compliance with age verification laws may vary by region, and users are responsible for adhering to local legal requirements.

Notably, Android devices also require age verification through Google Play Services for certain applications, meaning that switching platforms may not fully resolve verification issues. Users considering the move cite flexibility in app installation as the main advantage of Android devices over iOS.

Growing Public Discussion on Social Media

The new age verification system has generated significant discussion online, with UK users sharing their experiences and concerns. Many fear that the policy could be expanded globally, affecting a wider audience and potentially impacting adults who do not possess standard identification documents.

Apple's update reflects a broader trend in the technology industry towards stricter age verification in compliance with government legislation. Other platforms, including Discord and Google Play Services, are also implementing similar measures to ensure child safety online.