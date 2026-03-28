A username has become the latest flashpoint in the fallout from the alleged hacking of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email. After Iran-linked hackers published what appeared to be hundreds of emails and personal photographs from Patel's Gmail account, social media users latched onto an unverified secondary claim — that a Telegram handle bearing the username 'spiderkash' placed the FBI director in numerous Russian-language groups. The allegation spread rapidly, accumulating hundreds of thousands of views within hours, with little scrutiny of the underlying evidence.

The viral post, shared by the X account @RightWingCope on 27 March 2026, embedded a screenshot from another user, @BTC_JMS, which raised the question of why the 'spiderkash' account on Telegram appeared in 'so many Russian groups' dating back to at least January 2025. The post garnered over 724,000 views. No verified connection between the Telegram account and Patel has been independently established by journalists or officials.

What the Hackers Released

The hacking group backed by the Iranian government, known as Handala, said it had breached the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel, publishing several pictures of a visibly younger Patel along with a link to a cache of files appearing to come from his personal Gmail account. At least some of the leaked emails have been verified as originating from Patel's alleged Gmail account, based on cryptographic signatures in the message headers.

All of the emails predate Patel's work with the Trump administration, and metadata from the files indicates they were exfiltrated before the US-Iran conflict began in February 2026. Most of the emails are dated between 2010 and 2012, and the most recent is a plane ticket receipt from 2022. The FBI confirmed the targeting in a statement, saying: 'The FBI is aware of malicious actors targeting Director Patel's personal email information, and we have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity. The information in question is historical in nature and involves no government information.'

BREAKING: Kas Patel’s Telegram Account from HELL may have just leaked… pic.twitter.com/0v6El6aNDZ — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) March 28, 2026

The 'Spiderkash' Spiral

It was within this breach that a separate, secondary narrative took hold online. The username 'spiderkash' — surfaced through open-source analysis of the Handala data dump — was traced to a Telegram account that appeared in a list of Russian-language group chats. Screenshots circulating on X purported to show the account had been active in at least 22 groups, several of which bore Cyrillic names.

Cybersecurity analysts have noted that hacker groups tend to combine legitimate information with fabricated or unsubstantiated material to maximise confusion and reputational impact. No journalist or official body has independently established a connection between the Telegram account and Patel, and the spread of the claim is consistent with an influence operation designed to generate reputational damage rather than surface-verified fact.

A leaked January 2013 email exchange in the dump shows an HDFC Bank official providing account-opening details to one Pramod Patel, with a copy marked to 'spiderkash@yahoo.com' — indicating the username predates and extends well beyond any Telegram activity, and was used for routine personal correspondence.

Handala's Escalating Operations Since February

Since US and Israeli air strikes on Iran began in February 2026, cybersecurity analysts had warned of an increase in potential cyber attacks from Tehran and groups seeking to take advantage of the situation. Since the conflict began, Iran-linked Handala has ramped up its operations, most notably claiming responsibility for a destructive attack against medical tech giant Stryker that wiped tens of thousands of employee devices.

Handala indicated the Patel leak was in retaliation after the FBI and Justice Department seized several of its websites, accusing the group of 'psychological operations' and saying it was a front for Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security. The Trump administration responded by offering up to $10 million (approximately £7.8 million) in rewards for information relating to the Handala hackers.

BREAKING: Iran-linked hackers from the Handala group (tied to Iran’s MOIS) just released personal photos of FBI Director Kash Patel, including him smoking cigars, plus an old resume stolen from his private Gmail account.



The FBI boss who’s supposed to protect America couldn’t… pic.twitter.com/31xf7At7dC — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 27, 2026

Iran is known to lean on proxy groups like Handala for its cyber operations — making it more difficult for targeted entities to formally attribute attacks to the Iranian government. Analysts have noted that the combination of verified data and amplified speculation is itself a standard objective of such operations, designed to erode institutional trust rather than expose genuine wrongdoing.

The episode illustrates how a single data breach can become a vehicle for multiple, overlapping disinformation threads. While the Handala hack of Patel's personal email has been confirmed by the FBI and independently verified by journalists, the subsequent claim tying the 'spiderkash' username to Russian Telegram activity remains unverified. As cyber conflict between the United States and Iran-linked groups intensifies, the space between confirmed fact and viral allegation is proving just as contested as the digital infrastructure both sides are fighting over.