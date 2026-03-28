Sony has confirmed that it will raise prices across its PlayStation 5 console range, with the PS5 Pro receiving a $150 (roughly £115) increase to $899.99 (around £680). The price adjustment will take effect on 2 April and marks the second hike in less than a year. The move comes as Sony cites 'pressures in the global economic landscape' and rising costs for key components, including memory, as reasons for the increase.

The company stated in a blog post that it recognises the impact of price changes on its community but views the adjustment as a necessary step to maintain 'innovative, high-quality gaming experiences.'

Breakdown of the New Prices

The updated prices will affect all PS5 models in the United States. The standard disc edition will rise from $549.99 to $649.99 (£415 to £490), an increase of $100 from the previous adjustment last year. The digital edition will also see a $100 rise, bringing the price to $599.99 (£450). The PS5 Pro, Sony's most powerful version, now retails at $899.99 following a $150 increase.

The price adjustments are not limited to the US market. Sony has raised prices in Japan, the United Kingdom and across Europe. In the UK, each PS5 model will increase by £90, which is approximately $120.

'We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide,' Sony said in a blog post.

Why Is Sony Increasing PS5 Pro Prices?

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Industry analysts point to an unprecedented surge in memory prices as the primary driver of the new costs. Memory is a critical component of the PS5, and prices have risen sharply as manufacturers direct stock to high-demand AI data centres while global supply remains limited.

Piers Harding-Rolls, research director of games at Ampere Analysis, told CNBC that price increases were 'inevitable due to the increase in memory prices'. He noted that Sony likely had price protections in place for its components that may now have expired, forcing the company to adjust retail prices to protect slim hardware margins.

Further pressures on component costs could arise from geopolitical instability, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Harding-Rolls suggested that 'a new wave of inflation is expected from the war in the Middle East, and this will compound the effect of the component price increases'.

Industry Response and Competitor Positioning

While Sony has moved to increase PS5 prices, competitors have taken different approaches. Microsoft has yet to indicate similar price adjustments for the Xbox Series X and Series S, and Nintendo has maintained the price of its Switch 2 console, which launched last year. Harding-Rolls explained that Nintendo may avoid raising prices to help establish the new platform in the market.

Sony Focuses on Monetising Software and Services

Beyond hardware sales, Sony is emphasising monetisation of its existing PS5 install base. During a February earnings call, executives outlined plans to expand revenue from software and network services to offset higher component costs. This strategy is designed to maintain profitability without further burdening consumers with hardware price increases.

The company has previously navigated global inflation and US tariff impacts with price adjustments and continues to monitor supply chain pressures closely. With memory and semiconductor markets under strain, industry analysts expect console pricing to remain volatile for the foreseeable future.