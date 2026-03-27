Apple is planning to bring a major design tweak to next year's standard iPhone 18, with the entire range said to be adopting a smaller Dynamic Island while keeping the same bezels as the iPhone 17 line-up.

According to MacRumors, this latest claim does not come from Cupertino but from the Chinese tipster Ice Universe, who posted on Weibo that the shrunken Dynamic Island expected on this autumn's iPhone 18 Pro models will be rolled out to the full iPhone 18 series in 2027.

The leaker, who has built a reputation for sharing early information on display technology, added that while the cut-out would change, the bezel dimensions are said to remain 'identical' to those on the iPhone 17 family. None of this has been confirmed by Apple.

Smaller Dynamic Island Tipped For Full iPhone 18 Line

The Dynamic Island, introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro as Apple's replacement for the static notch, currently houses the front camera and Face ID components while doubling as a live notification hub. The suggestion that the iPhone 18 will inherit a more compact version of this feature across both regular and Pro tiers points to Apple quietly standardising a cleaner, less intrusive display design without yet making the leap to a true under-screen camera.

According to Ice Universe's post, the 'smaller Dynamic Island' will be shared by all iPhone 18 models, rather than being reserved as a Pro-only perk. That matters because Apple has historically used its display cut-out as a visual marker of status on the back of the box. If the leak is accurate, customers buying the cheaper iPhone 18 may end up with front panels that look nearly indistinguishable from the Pro devices at a glance.

The same leak stresses that, despite this redesign, the bezels framing the display will not change from the iPhone 17 series. In other words, anyone hoping for an even slimmer border around the screen may have to wait beyond the iPhone 18 cycle. On paper, this makes the Dynamic Island the headline visual shift, rather than any further push towards an 'all-screen' front.

There is no full agreement among leakers, however. One unnamed source has previously cast doubt on talk of a narrower Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro, suggesting Apple may not yet be ready to condense the sensors and camera hardware enough to justify a visible reduction. Most reports, though, have lined up behind the smaller-island story, leaving the dispute in that murky space where Apple rumours tend to sit until hardware actually ships.

iPhone 18 Rumours Tied To New Split Launch Strategy

These iPhone 18 rumours are unfolding alongside a broader claim that Apple will shift how it releases its flagship phones. Multiple reports suggest Apple is planning a split-cycle launch strategy. In this model, the iPhone 18 Pro handsets would still be unveiled in the autumn, as usual, but the regular iPhone 18 could land early the following year, creating a staggered release.

Ice Universe's latest comments fit into that wider picture. The leaker describes the iPhone 18 Pro models as getting the reduced Dynamic Island first, apparently as part of the line announced this September, with the standard iPhone 18 following later while matching the same front-facing design. The Pro devices are also rumoured to share the stage with Apple's first foldable iPhone, though again, Apple has said nothing publicly about any folding hardware.

If Apple does go ahead with a split release, it would be a notable break from a decade of tightly choreographed autumn iPhone events. A staggered schedule would allow the company to put more marketing weight behind its Pro models and, in theory, respond more flexibly to production or supply-chain constraints. For buyers of the regular iPhone 18, it could mean a slightly longer wait to get the newer, smaller Dynamic Island design, even if they eventually end up with a display that looks strikingly similar to the pricier phones.

Apple, as ever, has declined to comment on rumoured products or timelines. The company typically keeps its industrial design decisions under strict wraps until launch day, and even seasoned analysts are often left piecing together prototypes and supplier whispers. With no schematics, regulatory filings or on-the-record statements yet available for the iPhone 18, there is still no hard evidence that this specific design change will go ahead.

What the pattern of leaks does reflect is a familiar tension in Apple's playbook. The firm has to keep nudging the iPhone's look and feel forward to justify annual upgrades, while avoiding radical shifts that could alienate the millions who simply want a familiar device with marginally better performance. A smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18, with unchanged bezels, would sit squarely in that conservative design tradition.

Until Apple shows its hand, the iPhone 18 remains, for now, a sketch drawn from supply-chain gossip and selective leaks, rather than a confirmed product.