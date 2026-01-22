Anwar Hadid has once again found himself in the spotlight as social media chatter connects him to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz amid their ongoing family drama.

While rumours have circulated about alleged tensions between Hadid and his family during his relationship with Peltz, recent statements and social media activity suggest he is now on good terms with his loved ones and focused on his own creative endeavours.

Anwar's Life and Family Background

Born on 22 June 1999, in Los Angeles, Anwar Hadid is the youngest child of real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid. He is the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid and has two older half-sisters, Alana and Marielle.

Growing up in Malibu, California, Anwar was exposed to a blend of American and Palestinian cultures, shaping both his personal style and professional pursuits. His family is known for its high public profile, with multiple members achieving international recognition in modelling and entertainment. Despite the spotlight, Hadid has maintained a relatively private personal life outside of his work.

Past Relationship With Nicola Peltz

Anwar Hadid dated Nicola Peltz between 2016 and 2018, and their relationship attracted attention due to their age difference—Nicola was 22 and Anwar 18 at the time. Following the breakup, Peltz unfollowed Hadid and his family on social media, sparking speculation online about potential tensions. Some observers suggested this move indicated a rift between Hadid and his mother Yolanda and sisters Gigi and Bella.

However, sources close to the Hadids insist that no real conflict occurred. Unfollowing family members on social media after a breakup is a common action and should not be misinterpreted as evidence of a feud. Nicola herself has spoken warmly of the Hadid family in interviews, praising their strength and kindness.

In a recent Instagram post, Anwar reflected on taking time away from the public eye, stating: 'I think a lot of people are frightened if they go away or disappear for a while. Everything will crumble, they'll come back and there's no place for them, I think being away was good for us all.' This suggests that the past distance from his family may have been temporary and healthy rather than the result of tension.

Career Highlights and Current Projects

Anwar Hadid's professional life extends far beyond modelling. He signed with IMG Models in 2016 and has appeared in major campaigns for brands such as Hugo Boss and Valentino, including serving as the face of the Born in Roma fragrance.

In addition to modelling, he is pursuing a music career with his band HowVanish, whose sound has been compared to the grunge-era energy of Nirvana. Hadid is also exploring fashion design, co-founding the luxury leather goods brand OBSIDIAN in collaboration with designer Ty Stephano. His creative ventures demonstrate his commitment to building a multifaceted career independent of his family name.

Family Connections

Despite the resurfacing of old speculation amid Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's family drama, Anwar appears to have restored or maintained close relationships with his family. He continues to follow his immediate family members online, and insiders report there is no lingering tension.

Public scrutiny often exaggerates minor events into perceived conflicts, particularly when involving high-profile families. While social media users have suggested that Peltz may have influenced Anwar's relationship with his family, no verified evidence supports these claims. Both Anwar and Nicola have publicly expressed admiration and respect for the Hadids, and the family appears to be supportive of his ongoing creative endeavours.

As the spotlight returns to Anwar, it is clear that he has moved on from past rumours and is focused on his career, relationships, and family connections. Far from estrangement, the youngest Hadid sibling seems to be striking a careful balance between public life and personal well-being.