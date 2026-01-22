Chris Pratt did not intend to start a culture war, but his language ensured one followed.

The moment occurred on 20 January 2026, during a Variety red carpet interview at the New York premiere of Mercy, an AI-themed thriller starring Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson. When asked about concerns that artificial intelligence could replace actors, Pratt waved off the idea.

Pratt's offhand dismissal of an AI-generated performer has pushed a broader conversation about artificial intelligence in Hollywood into a debate over tone, gendered language, and celebrity accountability.

What Chris Pratt Actually Said

During the interview, Pratt attacked the AI actress Till Norwood. 'I heard this Tilly Norwood thing, I think that's all bulls—,' he said. 'I've never seen her in a movie. I don't know who this b*tch is. It's all fake until it's something.'

Pratt went on to say that while AI could be 'an amazing tool, he did not believe it could replace "human yearning and suffering"' or the vision required to make meaningful art. The interview clip circulated widely within hours.

Who Is Tilly Norwood?

Tilly Norwood is not a human actor. She is an AI-generated character introduced in 2025 by Xicoia, the artificial intelligence division of Particle6 Productions, founded by Dutch comedian and producer Eline Van der Velden.

Tilly debuted in a comedy sketch titled AI Commissioner and has since been marketed as a proof-of-concept for synthetic performers.

Van der Velden has repeatedly stated that Tilly is meant to be a creative experiment, not a replacement for working actors. Still, promotional language describing her as 'the world's first AI actress' has drawn criticism from industry groups, including SAG-AFTRA, which has warned that such projects risk devaluing human performance.

Tilly Norwood has no film credits and exists largely through social media posts, short videos, and industry demonstrations.

Why Pratt's Word Choice Became the Focus

While Pratt's broader argument echoed positions taken by other actors, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, his use of a gendered slur shifted attention away from AI policy and toward language.

Some viewers argued that calling a female-presenting entity a slur reinforced casual misogyny, even if the subject was not real. 'Do realise how BS something has to be in order to get a guy who watches his P&Qs like Pratt to talk this way about it?' a user said on X while sharing the clip of the interview.

While another added, 'I'm not surprised about his misogynistic language considering his politics, but the slur leaving men's mouths so easily is disgusting.'

Others countered that the remark was directed at a piece of software and reflected blunt frustration with inflated headlines rather than hostility toward women. Several posts praised Pratt for cutting through what they saw as exaggerated fears about AI actors overtaking Hollywood.

Pratt's wording also revived criticism tied to his earlier public controversies.

Over the past decade, the actor has faced recurring backlash over his political affiliations, ties to Hillsong Church, and moments critics described as tone-deaf or dismissive.

While Pratt has repeatedly said he does not support discrimination and prefers to avoid political labels, past debates have followed him online. Meanwhile, his Tilly Norwood remark continues to stir debate over whether using slurs and misogynistic comments against AI is offensive or not.