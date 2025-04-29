Until a few years ago, Cardinal Angelo Becciu was one of the most influential figures in the Vatican. As the former second-in-command at the Secretariat of State—the Holy See's political and diplomatic engine—he was often called the pope's right-hand man. In 2018, Pope Francis elevated him to the rank of cardinal and gave him another key role: overseeing the Vatican's saint-making department.

Fast forward to 2025, and Becciu who was once a leading papal contender for pope is the first cardinal in modern history to be tried and convicted by the Vatican's criminal court. And now, according to reports, despite his claims to the contrary, he has been formally excluded from the upcoming conclave that will choose Francis' successor.

Financial Scandal and Criminal Conviction

Becciu's dramatic fall began in 2020, when Pope Francis asked for his resignation amid a growing financial scandal. Vatican prosecutors had begun investigating a failed London real estate investment involving Church funds—specifically donations made by ordinary Catholics around the world through 'Peter's Pence,' intended for charitable works.

Becciu was accused of mismanaging millions and of funnelling Vatican money to his family members back in Sardinia. In another set of allegations, he was also implicated in the forced resignation of the Vatican's first auditor general, a move critics say was designed to block financial oversight.

After a lengthy trial, Becciu was convicted in December 2023 of embezzlement, aggravated fraud, and abuse of office. He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison, fined €8,000, and permanently banned from holding public office in the Church.

Becciu's legal team is currently appealing the ruling. 'We reaffirm Cardinal Angelo Becciu's innocence and will appeal. We respect the ruling, but we will definitely appeal,' Becciu's lawyer, Fabio Viglione said. For now, Becciu has avoided prison time and has been allowed to live in the Vatican.

Becciu Will Not Participate in Conclave

Despite his conviction and loss of privileges, Becciu made headlines again this month by arriving in Rome to attend the general congregations. These gatherings are open to all members of the College of Cardinals, including those without voting rights.

However, Becciu made it clear that he hoped to participate in the conclave itself. 'There was no explicit will to exclude me from the conclave nor a request for my explicit renunciation in writing,' he told an Italian newspaper earlier this month. His attendence at the congregations triggered concern among fellow cardinals.

Last week, Becciu was presented with two letters signerd allegedly by Pope Francis —one from 2023 and another more recent—stating clearly that the cardinal cannot take part in the conclave. These letters which were presented by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, reportedly make if officials that Becciu may retain his red hat in name, but not the rights that go with it.

However, on Monday, when the cardinals' 'morning general congregation' was underway, Becciu withdrew from the conclave. The Italian media reported that he acknowledged 'the will of Pope Francis' and withdrew from the conclave 'for the good of the Church.'

Furthermore, as the Church prepares for the transition to a new Pope, the Becciu saga serves as a reminder of Pope Francis' efforts to reform Vatican finances. Meanwhile, the appeal of Becciu's conviction is ongoing, but whatever the verdict, his chance to shape the Church's future in the Sistine Chapel has now slipped through his fingers.

On Monday, it was decided by the cardinals that the conclave will begin on May 7 which will eventually decide who will be the 267th Pope. 'The role of the pope is to essentially hold us together and that's the grace we've been given from God,' British Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the 79-year-old archbishop of Westminster told Associated Press.