A woman with a history of drugging and robbing men has been arrested in connection with the mysterious death of a Kansas City sports reporter who was in New Orleans covering the Super Bowl. Danette Colbert, 48, was taken into custody after being captured on CCTV leaving journalist Adan Manzano's hotel room and allegedly using his credit cards.

Colbert, described by locals as the 'Bourbon Street Hustler', has an extensive criminal history dating back over a decade. Although she has only been charged with financial crimes so far, police are investigating whether she played a role in Manzano's untimely death.

A Chilling Scene in a New Orleans Hotel

Manzano, 27, a rising star at Telemundo Kansas City, was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Comfort Suites in Kenner, a suburb of New Orleans, on Wednesday afternoon. His employer raised the alarm after he failed to appear for scheduled coverage of the Super Bowl, according to the Daily Beast.

CCTV footage reportedly shows Colbert arriving at Manzano's hotel room with him at 4:30 a.m., leaving alone moments later, then returning once more before leaving again at 6 a.m. Manzano was never seen exiting the room.

By 9 p.m. on Thursday, Colbert was arrested after allegedly using the deceased journalist's credit cards to make purchases across the city. She is currently facing charges of bank fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, and access device fraud, among others, according to the New York Post. However, investigators have not ruled out upgrading her charges pending the results of Manzano's toxicology report.

Manzano's Tragic Death Leaves Daughter Orphaned

Manzano's body showed no visible signs of trauma, and the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office is conducting toxicology tests to determine if he was drugged, according to the Daily Beast. His death is particularly devastating as it comes just nine months after his wife, Ashleigh Boyd, died in a car crash in Topeka, Kansas. Their toddler daughter is now left without both parents, per the New York Post.

Originally from Mexico, Manzano had built a promising career in sports journalism, covering the Kansas City Chiefs' historic run towards a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Only days before his death, he had been on assignment interviewing NFL stars including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

A Criminal History of Drugging and Robbing Men

Colbert's arrest has brought renewed attention to her extensive criminal past. Over the years, she has been accused of repeatedly targeting men in bars, drugging them, and stealing valuables ranging from Rolex watches to vast sums of money.

Authorities in New Orleans and Las Vegas have linked her to multiple incidents, including a 2022 case in which she allegedly spiked a man's drink and stole £39,000 ($50,000) in cash, a £23,000 ($30,000) Rolex, and £8,700 ($11,000) in casino chips. In another instance, she reportedly convinced a man to invite her back to his hotel room, only for him to wake up hours later to find his valuables missing.

Her crimes extend beyond theft. In 2014, Colbert was arrested after being caught using a stolen credit card at a Winn Dixie supermarket in New Orleans. When store staff recognised her from a police-issued wanted poster, she fled the scene—only to return later with two accomplices to assault the store manager, according to the Daily Mail.

She was also arrested in Las Vegas for another drugging and robbery case in July 2022. In that instance, a man claimed that Colbert and another woman forced him to drink an unidentified liquid, causing dizziness. He later realised he had been drugged and that his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch worth £47,000 ($60,000), £1,200 ($1,500) in casino chips, and his credit card were missing.

An Ongoing Investigation

At present, Colbert has only been charged with property-related crimes in connection to Manzano's case, according to Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley. However, given her history of targeting and drugging men, authorities are not ruling out further charges once toxicology reports are released.

"This brings to light that there are people out there that prey on others, bring them into their confidence, and then victimize them," Conley said. He also warned that criminals often travel to major events like the Super Bowl to take advantage of those unfamiliar with the area.

Manzano's sudden and tragic death has sent shockwaves through the sports journalism community, with many remembering him as a dedicated professional. His colleagues at Telemundo Kansas City described him as a "rising star" with a bright future.

While Colbert remains in custody, the circumstances surrounding Manzano's death remain uncertain. Authorities continue to investigate whether the 'Bourbon Street Hustler' was involved in more than just financial crimes this time.