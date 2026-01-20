Evanston, Illinois's progressive mayor Daniel Biss went toe-to-toe with US Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino in a viral gas station showdown on 17 December 2025, amid heightened immigration enforcement in the Chicago area.

The encounter, captured on video, shows Biss confronting Bovino over alleged abuse and racism by agents. Biss, a former mathematician and state legislator, is known for his left-leaning policies in the affluent suburb.

From Academia to City Hall

Daniel Biss, 48, began his career as a mathematics professor at the University of Chicago after earning his PhD from MIT. Born in Bloomington, Indiana, he moved to Illinois in 2002. His political journey started in the early 2000s, inspired by the Iraq War, leading him to organise for progressive causes.

Elected to the Illinois House in 2010 and Senate in 2012, Biss championed environmental and education reforms, including offshore wind power legislation. After a failed gubernatorial bid in 2018, he won the Evanston mayoral election in 2021.

Now, he's running for Congress in Illinois' 9th district, positioning himself as a fighter against the billionaire class. Biss lives in Evanston with his wife Karin, a professor, and their two children.

The Daniel Biss Border Patrol Showdown

The confrontation unfolded outside a gas station in Evanston, where Border Patrol agents had stopped during an operation that was part of President Donald Trump's 'Midway Blitz' immigration crackdown. Video footage shows Biss approaching Bovino, surrounded by protesters and residents blowing whistles to alert others. 'The abuse has not been acceptable. The racism has not been acceptable. The violence has not been acceptable,' Biss told Bovino.

Bovino responded calmly, smiling and saying his agents would 'make your city safe' before leaving. The exchange lasted about a minute. Earlier that day, agents arrested a man at the gas station, and later broke a truck window to detain two more outside a Home Depot.

The video, shared by verified account WBEZ on X, quickly went viral, amassing thousands of views.

Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino had a tense standoff with Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss after federal agents arrested a man at a gas station Wednesday. Later, agents broke out the window of a pickup truck to detain two men outside of a Home Depot. https://t.co/xgMPJgjN72 — WBEZ (@WBEZ) December 17, 2025

Bovino, leading aggressive enforcement in the Chicago region, has faced separate backlash over his attire. In mid-January 2026, during Minneapolis operations, videos showed him in an oversized boxy green trench coat and black scarf—garments critics likened to WWII-era SS officer uniforms due to their militaristic cut and styling.

Social media users accused him of Nazi cosplay or deliberate trolling through provocative appearance, sharing side-by-side comparisons to Nazi soldiers and memes

Wider Immigration Enforcement Context

The incident comes amid a surge in federal immigration operations in the Chicago region following Bovino's return in mid-December 2025. The 'Midway Blitz', launched in September, involved aggressive raids with tear gas and other tactics, drawing criticism from local officials. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker noted no prior notice of the agents' deployment.

Communities like Little Village reported agent sightings, prompting rapid response teams. Biss's stand reflects Evanston's sanctuary city policies, though critics accuse him of grandstanding for his congressional campaign. The event has sparked debates on local-federal relations in immigration.

As of 20 January 2026, the Daniel Biss-Border Patrol showdown continues to resonate, with supporters hailing it as principled resistance. Bovino's operations persist, but community organisers report increased vigilance. Biss remains focused on his congressional bid, leveraging the incident to highlight progressive values.