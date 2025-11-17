Federal agents arrested 81 people in Charlotte, North Carolina, during a five hour operation on Saturday, in what officials say is a major step in the US government's expanding immigration enforcement push as per latest reports. The crackdown has also led to fierce criticism from local leaders and immigrant rights advocates, raising questions about civil liberties, racial profiling, and the treatment of refugees.

Trump's Hardline Immigration Strategy

The raid in Charlotte in many people's eyes forms part of the big campaign under President Donald Trump, who has made strict immigration enforcement and mass deportations a big focus of his domestic policy. Moreover, according to the US Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino who led similar operations in Chicago and Los Angeles said,

'Illegal aliens with criminal histories and warrants don't hang out in front of big box hardware stores? Well, then how did we find this illegal alien from Honduras there? She was arrested on felony larceny charges right here in NC AND she had a warrant for failure to appear.'

Illegal aliens with criminal histories and warrants don't hang out in front of big box hardware stores? Well, then how did we find this illegal alien from Honduras there?



She was arrested on felony larceny charges right here in NC AND she had a warrant for failure to appear.

Bovino posted on social media that the operation, known by some as 'Operation Charlotte's Web,' started his first day of active deployment in the city. Moreover, the arrests are being framed by the administration as a crime fighting initiative, but local officials and critics argue otherwise. As he started tweeting about the alleged arrests made. He said,

'The number now stands at 81 yesterday. 81, many of whom had significant criminal and immigration history, are off the streets. This was done in about 5 hours! Stay tuned to social media to take a look at who we apprehended. More to come.'

Let's talk about immigration fugitives in your community Charlotte. This illegal alien from Honduras was ordered removed by an immigration judge on 4/30/2025. Guess he didn't get the word, so we let him know...that he's gotta go.#DHS #CBP #USBP #CHARLOTTESWEB pic.twitter.com/htexz0ZNgM — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) November 16, 2025

An illegal alien from Mexico gets deported 4 times, strolls back to Charlotte, then racks up a hit & run AND a DUI/DWI?



It's time to go back home.#DHS #CBP #USBP #CHARLOTTESWEB pic.twitter.com/QLqj2ezBuo — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) November 16, 2025

Local Backlash: Fear, Profiling, and Civil Rights Concerns

Local and state leaders responded immediately to the crackdown as per sources. Charlotte's Mayor Vi Lyles and other Democratic officials reportedly seemed against the raids as the raids appear heavy handed and divisive, saying they are causing fear and panic among immigrant communities. Moreover, some reports describe masked, massively armed agents working in unmarked cars, detaining people in parking lots, on sidewalks, and even near churches.

City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County Elected Officials Joint Statement pic.twitter.com/ML20HYEdOm — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) November 15, 2025

North Carolina's Democratic Governor Josh Stein also spoke about this, reportedly saying that operations seemed to target people 'based on their skin color' and allegedly accusing agents of racial profiling. Furthermore, critics allege that such tactics erode trust in law enforcement and discourage undocumented refugees or migrant communities from seeking help even if they are law abiding.

I will continue to stay in touch with local and state officials to keep North Carolina safe. pic.twitter.com/tj8diAXskT — Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) November 14, 2025

Furthermore, immigrant rights groups have also spoken against this move as per reports. As some claim the operation is part of a bigger political vendetta rather than a security driven mission. Meanwhile, the uncertainty created by the raids has led to businesses shutting down temporarily and community members avoiding public areas as per reports.

Policy Justification and Controversial Tactics

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees Border Patrol, justified the crackdown by pointing to local resistance as Charlotte officials had reportedly declined to honor nearly 1,400 'detainer' requests. These detainer requests are used to hold individuals for up to 48 hours beyond their scheduled release so that federal agents can take custody.

Furthermore, some local voices reportedly warn that the raids could inflame community tensions. The presence of agents near places of worship has been particularly alarming for many, with reports that they arrested individuals close to churches, in residential neighborhoods, and even in parking lots.