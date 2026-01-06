Donnie McClurkin, a three-time Grammy-winning gospel singer and pastor, has been accused of sexually abusing a young man over nearly a decade in a lawsuit filed in New York. The suit, brought by former assistant Giuseppe Corletto, alleges grooming and rape during spiritual sessions aimed at overcoming homosexuality.

McClurkin, 66, denies the claims, calling them categorically false. This development has sparked widespread discussions in faith and music circles as of 6 January 2026.

Early Life and Career

Born on 9 November 1959 in Copiague, New York, Donnie McClurkin endured a difficult childhood marked by poverty and sexual abuse by an uncle and later his son. These experiences, he later said, influenced his struggles with homosexuality. Finding solace in church, he formed the McClurkin Singers as a teenager and the New York Restoration Choir in his early twenties.

His solo career took off with a 1996 self-titled album that went gold, praised by Oprah Winfrey. Albums like 'Live in London and More...' in 2000 sold nearly double platinum. Hits including 'Stand,' 'We Fall Down,' and 'Speak to My Heart' have contributed to over 13 million album sales. McClurkin has won three Grammys, ten Stellar Awards, two BET Awards, and a Dove Award.

Diagnosed with leukaemia in 1991, he credited faith for his recovery without immediate medical treatment. Ordained in 2001 by Marvin Winans, he established Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, New York, growing it to over 3,000 members. He has a son, Matthew, born in 2000.

The Allegations

The lawsuit, filed on 2 January 2026 in Manhattan's state Supreme Court under the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, outlines how Corletto, aged 21, approached McClurkin in 2003 after reading his 2001 book 'Eternal Victim-Eternal Victor,' which detailed overcoming the 'curse' of homosexuality through scripture. Corletto, who had suffered similar childhood abuse, sought spiritual guidance.

He became McClurkin's assistant in 2004, accompanying him on trips. The suit claims initial mentoring evolved into grooming, with molestation starting around 2006 during 'pray the gay away' sessions. Alleged rapes occurred between 2007 and 2015, including in California, Florida, Boston, and Niagara Falls. Corletto tried to leave multiple times but was allegedly manipulated biblically, told his deliverance depended on McClurkin.

The abuse led to shame, confusion, depression, and suicidal thoughts; Corletto attempted suicide post-2013. A 2013 email from McClurkin apologised: 'I am the actual epitome of a desperate dirty old man, pawning and groping a young man who is just looking for a friendship.'

McClurkin's Response

Through attorney Greg Lisi, McClurkin has vehemently denied the allegations, stating they are 'categorically false' and grossly mischaracterise interactions from over a decade ago. Lisi affirmed no abuse or coercion took place. Social media responses are divided; an X post from journalist Philip Lewis highlighted the suit and denial, garnering thousands of views, while another user called it a potential 'money-grab.'

So, I read this entire article.



Honestly, this case might get thrown out.



All this does is confirm what we all knew: Donnie McClurkin is a PONK.



However… when you read the article, the claims of “r*pe” seem egregious, given the context.



This seems like a money-grab attempt. https://t.co/aCTLEsE7UW — 𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢 (@Avereaux) January 6, 2026

Corletto's lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, expressed hope for closure, describing the case as a sad exploitation of vulnerability.

The lawsuit against Donnie McClurkin proceeds amid scrutiny of leadership in religious settings. As of 6 January 2026, it underscores ongoing debates about accountability, with no further statements from McClurkin's church. The case may influence perceptions of his ministry and music legacy.