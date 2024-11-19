A 64-year-old Illinois woman, Alexandra Szustakiewicz, has been charged with a hate crime following an altercation involving a Palestinian-American couple at a Panera Bread restaurant in Downers Grove. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has drawn significant attention after videos of the assault surfaced online, prompting discussions about intolerance and hate-driven violence.

A Heated Confrontation in a Quiet Suburb

According to Fox 32 Chicago, Szustakiewicz confronted Waseem Zahran and his pregnant wife over a sweatshirt with the word "Palestine." Witnesses reported that she approached the couple, initially muttering "F Palestine" under her breath, before escalating the confrontation with repeated verbal abuse.

Zahran described the incident, explaining that he initially thought she was being friendly because of her accent. "I smiled at her and said, 'Oh, what was that?' She came closer and started yelling the same thing in my face," he recounted.

The situation quickly turned physical, with Szustakiewicz allegedly attempting to throw hot coffee at Zahran and his wife. "She tried to throw coffee at my wife, who is pregnant, and I had to act to protect her," Zahran told reporters. "I grabbed the cup to spill the coffee out so it wouldn't harm us, and as I did, she punched me in the face."

Video footage reviewed by police showed Zahran stepping between his wife and Szustakiewicz to shield her while trying to de-escalate the situation.

Charges and Legal Action

According to CBS Chicago, Szustakiewicz fled the scene before officers arrived. She was arrested the next day at her home in Darien, Illinois. She now faces two felony hate crime charges and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin condemned the incident, stating, "This type of behaviour and the accompanying prejudice have no place in a civilised society. Hate crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Szustakiewicz has been released on bail with conditions, including a no-contact order with the victims and a prohibition on entering the Panera Bread where the altercation occurred.

Zahran Speaks Out

Zahran expressed both shock and disappointment over the incident, revealing that it was entirely unprovoked. "We were just having lunch when she came up to us. It's disheartening," he said. While grateful for the outpouring of support, Zahran also disclosed receiving hateful messages, including death threats.

@skynewsarabia بسبب ارتدائها رموزا فلسطينية.. سيدة أميركية تعتدي على عائلة داخل مقهى في شيكاغو فيديو يثير تفاعلا واسعا على مواقع التواصل #سوشال_سكاي أميركا فلسطين إسرائيل ♬ original sound - SkyNewsArabia - SkyNewsArabia

"I've had people say things like, 'I hope your wife gets deported' or 'I hope your baby dies.' It's heartbreaking," he shared. Despite this, Zahran remains proud of his heritage. "I love Palestine, and I love my country, America. This shouldn't happen to anyone—just be human, have a heart."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a statement denouncing the attack. "This shameful and abusive behaviour must be called out for what it is: hate-driven violence," the statement read.

Community Response and Panera's Stance

The incident has sparked discussions about the role of bystanders, as no one intervened during the altercation. "It was as if no one wanted to get involved," Zahran said. Some Panera employees reportedly comforted Szustakiewicz after the incident, though the company later released a statement emphasising their commitment to inclusivity.

"We are aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred at our bakery-café and are working with authorities on the matter. Panera seeks to foster a warm and welcoming environment for all," the company said in a statement shared with Fox 32 Chicago.

Szustakiewicz is due to appear in court on 16 December, where she will face charges for her actions.