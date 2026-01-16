The ink was barely dry on the divorce papers before social media star Desmond Scott was spotted with a new woman, sending the internet into a fresh tailspin. Just days after news broke that his wife of 11 years, Kristy Scott, had filed for divorce, Desmond was caught on camera getting intimate with a mystery blonde at a Houston bar.

The swift rebound has left fans reeling, wondering if the alleged infidelity that ended his marriage was an isolated incident or part of a larger pattern. The woman at the centre of this new storm has now been identified, adding a surprising layer to an already volatile situation.

The 'Sante' Encounter: Desmond's Night With Marissa Springer

The encounter that set tongues wagging occurred at Sante, a popular Houston bar, merely two days after the public learnt of the divorce filing. According to witnesses, Desmond and the woman met earlier that evening through a mutual friend and quickly hit it off. Sources close to the situation claim there was an 'instant spark' between the two, fuelled by flowing drinks and what has been described as 'drunken fun'.

The woman in the video, now identified as Marissa Springer, reportedly had no idea about Desmond's online fame or his freshly estranged status. Insiders insist she was under the impression that he was single at the time of their rendezvous. The footage, which shows the pair locking lips, spread like wildfire across social platforms, further alienating Desmond's fanbase, who were already siding with Kristy following her claims of adultery.

Who Is Marissa Springer?

Marissa Springer is not just a random bar patron but a 24-year-old local Houston model who is currently balancing her career with higher education. Reports suggest she is currently pursuing a master's degree in business—a detail that paints her as someone living a life worlds apart from the messy, public spectacle of influencer drama. Yet, despite that distance, Springer has been pulled straight into the center of the storm, becoming an unwilling main character in what is easily one of the year's most chaotic breakups.

Even with how things look from the outside, insiders insist her connection with Desmond was just a random encounter, not some calculated scheme. She is still a private person, especially when you compare her to the social media titans she's currently tangled up with, but there is no undoing it now: her name is permanently attached to the Scott family saga.

The woman Desmond Scott was seen with days after his divorce filing has been identified as 24-year-old model Marissa Springer...

The Breakdown: Inside The £3.5m Divorce Battle

The stakes here are massive, involving a tangled web of shared assets and serious money. Kristy Scott officially filed for divorce on December 30, 2025, in Harris County, Texas, pointing directly to infidelity as the reason. In her filing, she stated that the betrayal "completely wiped out any reasonable chance of reconciliation." It is a heavy blow for a couple that built an entire empire side-by-side.

Their shared net worth sits at an estimated £3.54 million ($4.27 million), a portfolio that includes their production company, Meant To Be Films, and the dream home they had only just moved into a few months ago.Kristy has requested that the court uphold a pre-existing marital property agreement, but she is also seeking to have Desmond pay her legal fees.

This financial tussle comes as she petitions to revert to her maiden name, Small, signalling a desire for a clean break. Desmond, who earns an estimated £250,000 to £370,000 ($300,000 to $450,000) annually from social media alone, admitted to making choices he is 'not proud of' in a sombre Instagram apology posted on 10 January.

The fallout has devastated their millions of followers, many of whom viewed the Scotts as the epitome of relationship goals. Kristy is focused on locking down her assets, while Desmond seems to have no problem moving on where everyone can see it. Watching this 15-year partnership fall apart truly feels like a major chapter is closing for the entire influencer community.