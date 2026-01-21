Following her high-profile departure from the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show in December 2024 and a subsequent period of privacy, broadcaster Zoe Ball has reportedly entered a new relationship with production designer Mathieu Weekes. The pairing has sparked significant public interest in Weekes, an established professional in the creative industries who, until recently, had maintained a relatively low profile outside of architectural and design circles.

Ball's relationship with BAFTA-winning production designer Mathieu Weekes has captured public attention, not least because Weekes has until recently kept a deliberately low profile outside professional circles. Their pairing signals a fresh start for Ball, who has spoken of her desire for a calmer existence after decades in the spotlight.

Career and Professional Background

Mathieu Weekes is a highly regarded production designer and the founder of Bizibot Productions, a firm specialising in bespoke environments, interior architecture, and luxury installations. With more than two decades of experience, Weekes has earned acclaim for his immersive spaces created for television, live events, and fashion showcases.

His credits include major productions such as Love Island, The Traitors, and Squid Game: The Challenge, for which he won a BAFTA in 2021. Weekes' work is defined by meticulous attention to detail and a 'neutral, sophisticated palette', making him a sought-after figure in both London and European design scenes.

Age and Personal Life

At 49, Weekes is close in age to Ball, who is now 55. Unlike her previous partners, who have often had connections to the entertainment or construction, Weekes occupies a niche at the intersection of art and architecture.

The relationship reportedly began after Ball sought a 'fresh start' following the death of her mother, Julia Peckham, in April 2024. Sources close to the presenter suggest that Weekes has been a 'stabilising influence' during her transition away from her early-morning radio duties. The pair have bonded over shared interests in gardening, antiques, and rural life, frequently spending time at Ball's property in East Sussex.

Net Worth and Financial Standing

Although Weekes' exact net worth is not publicly available, industry estimates place his financial standing as substantial. As principal of a successful design studio handling international contracts, his earnings are comparable to top-tier design consultants in the UK.

His firm manages projects that reportedly range from tens of thousands to millions of pounds in value. Combined with Ball's own estimated net worth—she was the BBC's highest-paid female star, earning between £980,000 and £984,999 in 2022/23—the couple represent a formidable pairing in the creative sector.

A Low-Profile Approach

Despite the scrutiny that comes with dating one of the UK's most recognisable media personalities, Weekes has remained largely absent from social media and has avoided interviews regarding his private life. This 'low-key' approach is said to suit Ball, who has expressed a desire for a quieter lifestyle after decades in the tabloid spotlight.

As Zoe Ball moves into a new chapter of her career, focusing on television projects and special BBC broadcasts, Weekes appears to be firmly established in her inner circle. The couple continues to keep their public appearances to a minimum, prioritising their private lives away from the cameras.