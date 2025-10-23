Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have confirmed they will leave 'Strictly Come Dancing' at the end of the current series, marking the end of one of British television's most iconic presenting partnerships.

The announcement was made via a joint statement shared on Daly's Instagram account on 23 October 2025. 'We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream,' the pair wrote.

'We were always going to leave together, and now feels like the right time. We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series, and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show.

They're the most brilliant team, and we'll miss them every day. We will cry when we say the last 'keep dancing,' but we will keep saying it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza.

BBC Responds to Shock Exit

The BBC has issued a statement acknowledging the duo's departure and paying tribute to their contributions to the show.

Kate Phillips, the BBC's Chief Content Officer, stated:

'I can't quite believe I'm saying this, but it's the end of an era with Tess and Claudia's decision to bid farewell to the Strictly ballroom. They've both been such incredible hosts at the very heart of the show, their passion and dedication has gone above and beyond.

'They've been integral to Strictly's success over the last 20 years, but I understand why they've decided it's time to hang up the glitter ball and get their weekends back. As Craig would say they are fab-u-lous presenters, and they are fab-u-lous friends to me and so many others at the BBC. Thank you Tess and Claud for everything, we will miss you hugely.'

Daly, 56, has hosted the programme since its launch in 2004, while Winkleman, 53, joined the main show in 2014 after co-hosting the Sunday night results show. Their departure marks the end of a 21-year run for Daly and over a decade for Winkleman.

The news has prompted an outpouring of emotion from fans and celebrities alike. Social media was flooded with tributes, many describing the announcement as 'the end of an era.' BBC Radio 2 host Rylan Clark also weighed in, saying: 'Adore you both the world. The biggest pleasure working with you both. Pair of icons.'

Speculation Over Replacements

With Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly's departure confirmed, there's growing anticipation over who might step into their shoes.

Among the names circulating are It Takes Two co-host Fleur East, BBC Radio 2 presenter Rylan Clark, and former contestant Zoe Ball. Speculation also includes Roman Kemp and Stacey Dooley as potential contenders. However, the BBC has not yet announced any official replacements, and all current suggestions remain speculative.

A Legacy of Glamour and Grace

Winkleman and Daly's chemistry and professionalism have been central to Strictly's enduring popularity. Their blend of humour, empathy and elegance helped the show evolve from a Saturday night novelty into a cultural institution.

Winkleman, known for her trademark fringe and dry wit, brought a fresh energy to the show when she joined full-time. Her rapport with contestants and audience alike became a hallmark of the programme's appeal.

The current series of Strictly Come Dancing, set to conclude in December, will mark the final appearances of Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly as co-hosts. While the BBC has not officially confirmed any tribute plans, it is widely anticipated that the show will acknowledge its departure in some form. Their final appearance is expected to be part of the Christmas special, which traditionally features returning contestants and celebratory segments.

As the glitterball prepares to spin one last time for Winkleman and Daly, fans are bracing for a bittersweet farewell. Their final 'keep dancing' will echo far beyond the ballroom.