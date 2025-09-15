YouTube star Joe Sugg and Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell have announced they are expecting their first child: a baby boy. The couple, who met as dance partners on the 2018 series of the BBC show, shared the news via social media on 10 September 2025. The announcement comes just five days before the launch of Strictly's 23rd season.

A short video showed the pair painting a canvas with a drawing of themselves holding hands with a small child, captioned '2026'. The post was accompanied by Elton John's 'Tiny Dancer' and ended with the words: 'Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you.' Dianne, 36, later confirmed she would still appear in the upcoming series, despite her pregnancy.

From Strictly Partners to Parents

Sugg, 34, rose to fame as a YouTuber under the channel name 'ThatcherJoe', where he gained over eight million subscribers. He joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, becoming the first contestant from the YouTube world to compete in the show. That same year, he was partnered with Australian-born dancer Dianne Buswell, and they finished as runners-up.

The pair confirmed their romantic relationship shortly after the series finale. At the time, Joe posted a photo of the couple with the caption: 'I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special.' Since then, the couple have lived together and maintained a relatively private relationship, occasionally updating fans through social media.

Joe Sugg's Career Beyond YouTube

Born in Wiltshire in 1991, Sugg originally trained as a roof thatcher before creating his YouTube channel in 2011. In addition to his online content, he has built a diverse career across television, theatre, and publishing. In 2019, he made his West End debut as Ogie Anhorn in Waitress.

He has also voiced characters in animated shows and films, appeared on The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, and co-founded the management company Margravine (now MVE). In 2022, his production company Final Straw Productions partnered with BBC Studios to create new entertainment formats.

A Longstanding Career in Entertainment

Before joining Strictly, Buswell had an extensive career in competitive dance. She was a four-time Amateur Australian Open finalist and previously danced on Dancing with the Stars Australia. She turned professional in 2011 and joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

Over the years, she has been partnered with a range of celebrity contestants, reaching the final twice; once with Joe Sugg in 2018, and again with Bobby Brazier in 2023. In 2024, she won the series with comedian Chris McCausland, making her the first Strictly professional to win alongside a blind contestant. Their waltz later won a BAFTA for 'Memorable Moment' at the 2025 British Academy Television Awards.

Their Life Together So Far

Dianne and Joe live in a £3.5 million (approximately $4.3 million) home, which features five bedrooms, six reception rooms, a cinema, gym, and large garden. In previous interviews, Dianne has spoken openly about her hopes to start a family, stating: 'Joe is the most supportive person. I'd love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too.'

The couple's announcement has attracted congratulations from a wide range of public figures. Fellow Strictly professionals Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Amy Dowden, and Shirley Ballas all responded to the news, along with celebrity friends like Dani Dyer and Conor Maynard. Joe's sister, fellow YouTuber Zoë Sugg (Zoella), also shared her excitement, writing: 'The best news everrrrrr!! Can't wait to be an auntie again.'

What's Next for Joe and Dianne?

Strictly's new season begins on 15 September 2025, and Dianne is still expected to appear. Fans are already speculating on how the show will accommodate her pregnancy, but no official changes have been confirmed. For now, the couple are preparing for the arrival of their baby boy in 2026, their biggest project yet.